Mount Colden trail: Lake Arnold route with High Peak views

Experience stunning High Peak views on this challenging 12.6-mile trail from Adirondack Loj

By Carol MacKinnon

Location: Lake Placid

Mileage: 12.6

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Elevation gain: 2,535

Hiking level: Difficult

Starting Point: Adirondack Loj, 44.21061° N, 73.95535° W

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Overview

The summit of Colden, reached via a varied and relatively less trafficked trail, offers spectacular views of many High Peaks. Immediately in front of you are Algonquin and Iroquois, with a view straight down to Avalanche Lake and the Hitch Up Matilda walkways as tiny specks along its edge. Other peaks roll out in the distance. As a bonus, while en route to the summit, hikers pass lovely little Lake Arnold—one of the highest lakes in the state—a perfect spot to rest and refuel before the summit ascent turns difficult.

Note that the 2025 landslides that closed trails near Avalanche Lake did not impact this route.

Getting there

Take Adirondack Loj Road in Lake Placid to its end and park at the Loj parking lot (there is a parking fee). This lot is often full by early morning on high season weekend days.

Description

Start by taking the Van Hoevenberg Trail from the Adirondack Loj to Marcy Dam and then the Avalanche Pass Trail to Avalanche Camp. This first 3.5-mile segment is an easy and beautiful walk, gaining about 800 feet.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Once you turn left onto the Lake Arnold Trail, the climb begins, albeit at a moderate grade. On the way down, this segment seems much longer than on the way up! Beautiful Lake Arnold appears at mile 1.5. The route along the north shore of Lake Arnold toward the summit can be very muddy, and you will need to pay close attention to follow the trail.

After Lake Arnold, the trail grows much steeper, while still not quite as aggressive as most High Peaks climbs. A few rock scrambles are necessary, but they are not technical or exposed. After one mile of climbing, you reach the north summit, which is not your destination; looking left, you can see the true summit. Don’t be discouraged, as it appears farther away and more difficult to reach than it really is.

Once you emerge onto the open portion of the north summit, pay close attention, because the trail bears to the left before reaching the height of the north summit (the direction you need to go will be obvious, as you can clearly see the Colden summit to your left).

You will soon reach one of two staircases that help you descend into the saddle between the two summits. Many trail guides call them “ladders,” but they are not that rustic (thank you, DEC). Soon after the two stair descents, you reach a long staircase going up; once you reach the top of this staircase, you will see how much progress you’ve made. Once you go under a unique boulder formation, you are almost to the top.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

There are numerous spots for taking a break on the summit, so be sure to explore the space.

On the way down, watch for swimming spots along Marcy Brook between Avalanche Camp and Marcy Dam.

Photo at top: A view of Lake Colden and the High Peaks from Mount Colden. Photo by Mike Lynch