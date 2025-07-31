Baldface Mountain: A low peak with open summit

Big views on short 2-mile hike in Franklin

By William Hill

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of “low peak” hiking opportunities in Franklin County. For another medium-level hiking trail, check out Azure Mountain, or, for an easier excursion, make the trek to Debar Pond. Up for a challenge? Consider Ampersand Mountain.

Location: Franklin

Mileage: 2 miles round trip

Hiking level: Medium

Coordinates- 44.62729, -74.16971

Overview: This hike offers a lot of “bang for the buck.” Usually, open summits like this are only found on the High Peaks. The view of the northern Adirondack Mountains and Debar Pond are top-notch. This isn’t a well-known peak, and you will often have it to yourself. This may become a favorite short hike!

Getting there: From the intersection of Franklin County Routes 26 and 27, follow Rt 26 (Port Kent – Hopkinton Rd) west for 2.3 miles. The unmarked trailhead is on the right. There is roadside parking for several cars. A “sunface” is screwed to a tree at the start of the trail. A steep scramble up the bank gets you on the trail.

Description: This trail is suitable for year-round use. Winter months will require snowshoes or spikes. It is rated medium because of steep grades in excess of 30%. Hikers of most ages should be able to handle this trek. The short mileage makes up for the steepness. The trail gains 1,050 feet of elevation in a mile. The leaves can be slippery on steep sections in the autumn. The trail is unmarked (save for the odd shred of flagging).

The trail heads SXSW from the trailhead without any switchbacks. It’s a straight shot up most of the way. The trail is usually easily followed, but freshly fallen leaves or snow may obscure it. The stunted trees near the summit make it appear almost alpine-like. The bare summit has wonderful views of Debar Mountain (SE) and the Loon Lake and Sable Mountains (South). There are several spots on the mountaintop offering other views, including Debar Pond.

Photo at top: Bald Mt. summit views. Photo by William Hill