Azure Mountain: Brisk hike to a firetower

Historic 1918 fire tower with 360-degree Adirondack views

By William Hill

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of “low peak” hiking opportunities in Franklin County. For a more challenging excursion, consider Ampersand Mountain.

Location: Waverly

Mileage: 2 miles round trip

Coordinates- 44.53768,-74.48578

Hiking level: Medium

Description: The red-marked trail is suitable for year-round use. Snowshoes or spikes should be used in the winter season. The trail is rated medium due to the steep pitches of the mountain. The trail gains nearly 950 feet of elevation in less than a mile. The trail is suitable for all ages who are competent in climbing this elevation. Otherwise, the trail is non-technical and easily followed.

Overview: This is a wonderful hike in the Northern Adirondacks. Besides the summit views, you are treated to the restored 35’ fire tower, which was constructed in 1918. The Azure Mountain Fire Observation Station was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

The trail starts on the level from the parking lot but will start up the mountain in the quarter mile. There are spectacular rock ledges along the trail. Views from the summit are to the south with many of the High Peaks visible. The fire tower offers 360-degree views.

Getting there: From state Route 458, turn onto Blue Mt Road. Continue for approximately 7 miles. The parking lot road will be on the right. Parking is 100 yards ahead.

Photo at top: Azure Mountain firetower. Photo by William Hill.