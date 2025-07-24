Ampersand Mountain: 5.2-mile hike, spectacular views

Challenging climb near Tupper Lake rewards hikers with bald summit views

By William Hill

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of “low peak” hike opportunities in Franklin County.

Location: Harrietstown

Coordinates- 45.25151, – 74.23955

Mileage: 5.2 miles round trip

Hiking level: difficult

Overview: Ampersand Mountain is one of the most popular hikes in the Adirondacks. This bald mountain top served as a survey point for Verplank Colvin’s surveys. From 1911 to 1977, the mountain was also home to a fire tower. Along the steep route to the summit, you may see signs of the observer’s cabin.

Getting there: From the intersection of state routes 3 and 30 near Tupper Lake, follow Route 3 east for 7 miles. The parking lot is on the left (north) side of the road. The trailhead is directly across the road. Use care crossing the highway. The trail is extremely popular, and the lot is often full by early morning. Additional parking is along the roadside.

Description: The red-marked trail is suitable for year-round use. Snowshoes or spikes are needed in the winter months. The trail should be used by climbers capable of climbing the 1,770 feet of elevation with extended steep grades of 40% or more. Most of the climbing is on rocks and slippery conditions are common except in the dry periods of summer. Ice for early in the fall and extends past Memorial Day most years. Although there is no technical climbing need, be prepared to reach out for trees and rocks to get over the tough spots.

The trail starts level and has boardwalks over the wettest spots. After the first mile, the steep sections start. Some sections have been improved, with stone steps to help with erosion. The large summit is open and offers some of the finest views in the Adirondacks. A fire tower sat on the eastern edge of the summit until 1977. A commemorative plaque dedicated to one of the fire observers can be found there. While this is a tough hike any time of the year, it has a relatively short mileage and views well worth the effort.

Photo at top: Ampersand Mountain. Photo by William Hill.