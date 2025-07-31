Debar Pond: An easy year-round trek

Historic lodge grounds lead to pristine mountain waters

By William Hill

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of “low peak” hiking opportunities in Franklin County. For a medium-level hiking trail, check out Azure Mountain or Bald Mountain. Up for a challenge? Consider Ampersand Mountain.

Location: Duane

Mileage: 2 miles round trip

Coordinates: 44.641913, -74.203115

Hiking level: Easy

Description: This trail is suitable for hikers of all ages and year-round use. It is a nice walk along a dirt road to the pond with mountain views. You will often find paddlers on the pond.

Overview: The trail leads through the grounds of the historic Debar Pond Lodge. The pond sits between Debar Mountain to the west and Baldface Mountain to the east. The Loon Lake Mountain range is south of the pond. There is a wonderful open space along the shoreline that is perfect for a picnic. The lodge and accompanying outbuildings are fun to explore from the outside- there is no indoor access allowed. An ample shoreline is suitable for fishing. It is an easy portage for canoes/kayaks to explore the pond.

Debar Pond view. Photo by William Hill

Getting there: From state Route 30 in Duane, turn east onto county Route 26. (Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike). Continue for 4 miles and turn right (south) onto Franklin Co Rt 27. Continue for 250 yards. The access road to Debar Pond will be on your right.

Note: You can drive further down this unimproved/seasonal road during dry seasons with high-clearance vehicles. There is a parking area on the left (east)side of the road near the gate.