Deer Pond from Old Wawbeek Road: A scenic wilderness hike to a remote pond

Gentle 5.3-mile trek through mixed forests to 110-acre pond

By William Hill

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of “low peak” hiking opportunities in Franklin County. Check out Coney Mountain for an even shorter excursion with awesome views. For a medium-level hiking trail, check out Azure Mountain or Bald Mountain. Up for a challenge? Consider Ampersand Mountain.

Location: Tupper Lake

Mileage: 5.3 miles round trip

Hiking level: Medium

Coordinates: 44.2471, -74.41014

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Management: state Department of Environmental Conservation

Overview

This trail leads through mixed forests of softwood and hardwood and past several picturesque ponds. The autumn foliage is especially spectacular and constantly varied as the trail continues. The trail reaches a stone overlook on the eastern shore of the 110-acre Deer Pond. Loons and waterfowl are common sights on the pond.

Getting there

From the state routes 3 and 30 Mill Street intersection in Tupper Lake, continue 1.4 miles to Old Wawbeek Road on the left (north). Continue 2.1 miles. There will be a small gravel parking lot on the left, across from Blueberry Hill Road. Continue southeast on foot for 250 yards, following the old road. The trail will enter the forest on the left near a dilapidated state Department of Environmental Conservation sign.

Description

This yellow-marked trail is suitable for year-round use and was originally designated as a cross-country ski route.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Note: This trail has several other access points that could be used as a loop route.