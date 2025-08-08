Coney Mountain: An easy trek to awesome views

Popular 2.3-mile hike offers 360-degree summit views
By William Hill
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of “low peak” hiking opportunities in Franklin County. Deer Pond from Old Wawbeek Road is another, slightly longer, easy trek at 5.3 miles. For a medium-level hiking trail, check out Azure Mountain or Bald Mountain. Up for a challenge? Consider Ampersand Mountain.
Location: Tupper Lake
Mileage: 2.3 miles round trip
Hiking level: Easy
Coordinates: 44.100616, -74.529805
Management: state Department of Environmental Conservation
Overview
Coney Mountain is a very popular peak near Tupper Lake. Part of the popularity is the 360-degree view from the summit. The peak is also one of the Tupper Lake Triad peaks. The short trip to the summit is a small price to pay for the views you receive. The most commanding views are of the Seward Range to the east. For adventurous and capable hikers, Coney is perfect for sunrises and sunsets.
Getting there
From the intersection of state Route 30 and Mill Street in Tupper Lake, follow Route 30 south for approximately 10 miles. The trailhead parking lot will be on the left (east) side of the road. The parking lot is small and often full. Park roadside if needed.
Description
The blue-marked trail is suitable for year-round use. Snowshoes or spikes will be needed during winter conditions. The trail is suitable for most skill levels and is easily followed. Switchbacks in the trail avoid excessively steep grades. Mud is seldom an issue on this trek.
