Once closed for a moose, Goodman Mountain trail is open again

Goodman, one of the Tupper Lake Triad mountains, had been closed since early June.

By Mike Lynch

The trail up Goodman Mountain near Tupper Lake has reopened to the public.

Three hiking parties signed into the register on Thursday, the first to do so since the trail had closed.

The trail had been closed for safety reasons since early June due to the presence of a bull moose that hunkered down in the area in May.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation later determined that the moose appeared ill and euthanized it earlier this month. But the department kept the trail closed to further study the area occupied by the animal.

The trail up Goodman Mountain. Photo by Carol MacKinnon

The DEC planned to do a necropsy on the animal and release the findings once they are available.

Goodman Mountain is part of the Tupper Lake Triad, a local hiking challenge.

The trail up the 2,174-foot Goodman Mountain is 3 miles round trip, and its trailhead is located off Route 30.

The mountain is named for Andrew Goodman, an advocate for civil rights whose family had a property nearby. He was one of three young men murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in 1964—aided by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department—on a deserted country road in Mississippi and buried in the red clay of an earthen dam.

The Goodman Mountain trailhead as seen on the morning of Friday, August 22. Photo by Carol MacKinnon

Photo at Top: The view from the summit of Goodman Mountain on Friday, August 22. Photo by Carol MacKinnon