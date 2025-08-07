DEC euthanizes ailing bull moose that closed Goodman Mountain trail

Trail closure continues as DEC studies the area to evaluate moose’s range and foraging habits

By Mike Lynch

The state Department of Environmental Conservation euthanized a sick bull moose that had occupied Goodman Mountain since May.

The animal’s presence caused the DEC to temporarily close the trail for the safety of the moose and public. The Goodman Mountain Trail will remain closed while DEC studies the area to evaluate evidence of the animal’s foraging behavior and habitat range.

Moose showed signs of severe decline

The animal was euthanized after the DEC and a state wildlife veterinarian “noted a progressive decline in the animal’s body condition and delayed response to human presence.” Officials monitored the animal using trail cameras and site visits, observing signs of severe emaciation before determining “euthanasia to be the most humane course of action.”

A necropsy will be performed to determine the potential cause of the moose’s failing health and unusual behavior. The DEC said “euthanizing a moose, or any animal, is always a last resort and DEC only advances euthanasia when the animal is suffering or presents an immediate public health or safety risk.”

Necropsy will provide valuable information

Parasites such as brainworm and giant liver fluke have caused severe illness and death in Adirondack moose.

“The moose’s health had clearly deteriorated over time,” said Dr. Jennifer Bloodgood, assistant professor of practice at the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine. “Performing a necropsy will help us understand the cause of the decline and give us more information on threats to moose health in New York state.”

DEC encountered the moose in the middle of the trail on Goodman Mountain on July 10. Photo courtesy of DEC

Trail closure began in May

The moose was first spotted near Goodman Mountain’s summit in May when hikers reported the animal tolerating close human presence. After assessing the moose’s condition, public safety issues related to its location near the summit and attempts to encourage the moose to move away from the trail, DEC temporarily closed the trail.

The DEC continues to assess the moose population in New York, including wildlife health tracking, monitoring, population studies and surveys.

“DEC closely monitors the moose population across the Adirondack region to understand overall moose health, including the presence of underlying diseases that may impact New York’s moose population,” said Jacqueline Lendrum, DEC director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife. “Following a thorough assessment, DEC experts made the difficult decision to euthanize the moose due to its deteriorating condition and low likelihood of survival.”

Trail to reopen after study complete

Forest rangers will continue patrolling the area. Once the DEC’s work is completed, barriers will be removed and the trail reopened. The DEC will update the public when the area is clear and the trail is open.

“DEC wildlife staff regularly respond to and monitor situations related to moose. Most situations do not need intervention; however, when wandering animals like moose or bear show up in unusual places,” the DEC said. “DEC’s goal is for the animal to return to wild areas on their own, as unnecessary intervention and handling of the animal can lead to stress and death.”

Moose spending extended periods around people or buildings exhibit uncommon behavior that can indicate significant health issues.

New York has an estimated 600 to 700 moose.

Photo at top: A trail camera set up by DEC captured this image of the moose on June 29. Photo courtesy of DEC