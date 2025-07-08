Moose rules Goodman Mountain: DEC refuses to elaborate on when closure might end

No resolution in sight for trail closure as state officials remain tight-lipped on reopening timeline

By Brenne Sheehan

As of Monday, July 7, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation hasn’t released an update as to when the Goodman Mountain trail will be reopened to the public, after it closed a month ago on June 6, due to repeat sightings of a young bull moose.

A cement blockade continues to obstruct trailhead access, making the parking lot unusable.

When asked to provide an update on the closure and the moose’s whereabouts, a DEC spokesperson directed Adirondack Explorer to the agency’s June 6 news release.

“The trail will remain closed until DEC determines it is safe to reopen, at which time an update will be issued,” the release states.

The moose on Goodman Mountain in Tupper Lake. Photo courtesy of Carla Izzo

When the trail closure was announced, DEC wildlife biologist Jim Stickles said many encountered the moose at the summit of the mountain, which is surrounded by uneven terrain and thick vegetation, prompting the DEC to rule the trail to be unsafe for hikers.

Stickles added that moose sightings in the Adirondack Park are common this time of year, but one staying in the same area for a month is unusual.