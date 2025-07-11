DEC: Goodman Mountain moose may be sick

Trail to remain closed for safety reasons as DEC evaluates the situation

By Mike Lynch

A bull moose that has been seen near the trail up Goodman Mountain since May is still there and may be ill, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

That means the trail up the mountain will remain temporarily closed to prevent encounters between people and the large animal. While the moose hasn’t shown signs of aggression, moose can be dangerous if approached too closely, according to the DEC.

DEC staff, accompanied by the New York State wildlife veterinarian, conducted a site visit to the mountain near Tupper Lake on Thursday.

“It is suspected that this moose may have an underlying illness influencing behavior as it continues to remain on or near the trail and is not responsive to attempts to move it off the trail,” according to a statement from the DEC. “Based on these observations, and the terrain, the trail will remain closed to protect the moose and ensure public safety in the event of a close encounter with the public.”

Moose are known to suffer from a number of illnesses caused by parasites such as brain worm and giant liver fluke.

DEC wildlife experts are monitoring the situation, and forest rangers will be actively enforcing the closure. The trail will remain closed until DEC determines it is safe to reopen. An update will be issued at that time.

Signage is posted at trailheads and access points, and the DEC is urging visitors to seek alternative hiking destinations in the region.

For more information about the closure, contact DEC Region 6 Office of Natural Resources at (315) 785-2263.