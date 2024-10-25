Adirondack moose population threatened but stable

Giant liver fluke playing big role in deaths

By Mike Lynch

Continuing research on Adirondack moose is showing that the population is holding steady despite challenges associated with climate change, parasites and traffic on roads, according to a state wildlife biologist.

Jim Stickles, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, told the Adirondack Park Agency board at its Oct. 17 meeting in Ray Brook that surveys have shown there are about 716 moose within its jurisdiction.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“We haven’t seen any evidence that it’s going down, so it’s at least stable,” Stickles said. “And if it is growing, it’s growing slowly.”

In recent years, the state has been conducting studies on moose with research partners, including Cornell University. The studies are helping the DEC draft a management plan for the large animal but are also allowing scientists to better understand why the population hasn’t grown like those in neighboring states.

One of the reasons appears to be parasites.

Moose researcher Jen Grauer samples water for giant liver fluke in Barnum Pond in the northern Adirondacks in July 2022. Photo by Mike Lynch

In a recent study in the northern Adirondacks led by Cornell University doctoral candidate Jen Grauer, scientists found that parasites, particularly giant liver flukes, were common in moose that had undergone necropsies by state biologists.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Of the 191 necropsies performed between 2000 and 2022, 60 died in motor vehicle accidents, 25 were killed by gunshots and 23 died by parasites. Grauer attributed the majority of gunshot wounds to DEC officers euthanizing diseased or injured animals.

But perhaps a more telling stat is that of 162 moose studied, 82 had giant liver flukes.

Giant liver flukes are parasitic flatworms carried by deer and moose that can grow up to eight centimeters long. In moose, they can cause liver failure and ultimately death. The large animals are especially vulnerable when they are suffering from other infections.

The necropsies are often done on animals that die in the frontcountry. Researchers have also tracked collared animals in the backcountry to learn more about them.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Those studies found giant liver fluke to be the leading cause of death. In a study that tracked 29 juveniles, there were 12 deaths including eight from giant liver fluke. Research on adults that were tracked showed a similar percentage dying from the parasite.

“Parasites are currently seeming to be the biggest threat to moose, particularly the giant liver fluke,” Grauer said. “These threats do seem really driven by the presence and sometimes the abundance of white- tailed deer on the landscape and their overlap with moose.”

The giant liver fluke numbers were considerably higher than other parasites. For instance, scientists found 22 of 173 animals necropsied contained brainworms.

Findings s were similar for tapeworm — 20 were found in 165 animals. Eight of 18 animals tested positive for neospora, a parasite found in coyotes and foxes that was only discovered to be an issue in recent years.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Giant liver fluke and brainworm are believed to be passed on to moose by deer, which host the parasites but appear to be unaffected. Deer pass giant liver fluke on through their feces to snails and slugs, which shed them in wetlands. Moose then pick them up when feeding on aquatic vegetation.

Deer populations have increased in portions of the Adirondacks in recent years in places such as Clinton County, the Champlain Valley and the Lake George region.

The increase in numbers has been partially attributed to warmer winters, which cause less stress on the animal because there is more food and less snow. The increase in temperatures is also believed to be a negative for moose, which evolved in colder climates.

Infections from winter tick, which die off after a first snow, is another ailment of concern because the parasites have been found to be killing moose in other northeastern states. The tick is being found on Adirondack moose but not in large numbers that kill animals, Stickles said.