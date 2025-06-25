Efforts to wipe out Little Moose Lake’s smallmouth bass population backfire

Cornell research contains unexpected lessons for managing invasive fish

By Zachary Matson

Cornell University scientists studying Adirondack fish may have inadvertently discovered a method to increase a lake’s smallmouth bass population: try eradicating them.

In 2000, Cornell researchers launched a campaign to rid Little Moose Lake, located within the private Adirondack League Club, of invasive smallmouth bass. For 25 years the scientists removed bass each year, but the bass created their own scientific twist. Not only are smallmouth bass still in the lake, while smaller and younger, their population has soared.

According to a dissertation study by Liam Zarri (now a postdoctoral fellow with the Smithsonian Institute), the eradication efforts didn’t just fail to remove the smallmouth bass; they triggered rapid evolutionary changes. Published this month in the scientific journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,” Zarri’s research reveals the bass responded to annual cullings by growing faster and dedicating more energy to early reproduction.

The findings have implications for fisheries management across the Adirondack region.

Digging into the DNA

Cornell researchers have annually removed as much as a quarter of the lake’s bass through electrofishing along the lake’s shoreline. The bass population’s annual survival rates have plummeted and few old or large specimens remain, but the species’ resilience is shown in a yearly “bumper crop” of young fish.

Liam Zarri holding a smallmouth bass as part of his doctoral research in the Adirondacks. Photo courtesy of Liam Zarri

Zarri identified a set of key adaptations the bass appeared to make in response to the suppression program and analyzed fish tissue to pinpoint the particular regions of their genome associated with those changing behaviors.

In an attempt to identify how the evolution manifested within the fish’s genome, Zarri compared DNA samples from 2000 to 2019, discovering three chromosomes where genes showed significant change between the two points in time. Those areas were associated with the observed changes in growth and reproduction, Zarri said.

Adopting more of what scientists refer to as a “fast lifestyle,” the bass in Little Moose Lake are growing faster and devoting more energy resources to early reproduction. Researchers found that reproductive organs of both males and females were increasing as a proportion of their overall body mass.

“Evolution also acts on very fine scales within a single population,” Zarri said in a recent interview. “Through time they are becoming less susceptible to our suppression efforts.”

Bass speed up, other species slow down

“These fish have made a strategic shift where they allocate much more of their energy to reproduction than their ancestors,” said Pete McIntyre, a Cornell fisheries scientist who leads the research team studying Little Moose Lake. “The bass managed to evolve in response to our removing them year after year in the same way.”

Cornell researchers also published recent articles on how the lake’s native fish responded to attempted bass suppression. The other fish species mostly increased in relative abundance in the years immediately following the start of the bass eradication program, but ultimately showed varied outcomes over 20 years. Lake trout, a key native species that motivated the effort to eradicate smallmouth bass, shifted to a more piscivorus diet during those two decades but took the longest to show positive responses, according to researchers.

Thomas Detmer, a Cornell senior research associate who led the study on the fish community’s response, documented another changing behavior among the under-siege bass: they became more fearful of humans. The bass in Little Moose were much quicker to flee a human presence than bass in other lakes, suggesting the suppression activity instigated behavioral adaptations in addition to the genetic and reproductive shifts.

“These are not static populations, they are capable of evolution and evolution at a very rapid timescale,” Zarri said.

Implications for other Adirondack lakes

McIntyre said the research has important lessons for Adirondack fisheries managers, as well as invasive species prevention. First, it underscored the importance of minimizing new invasions, he said. Control programs are expensive and challenging and can create unintended outcomes. He said the Cornell researchers are mulling strategies to alter their control program to achieve the benefits of suppression without provoking evolutionary changes.

Smallmouth bass are a prevalent invasive fish across Adirondack Lakes. Photo courtesy of Liam Zarri

McIntyre said there is evidence that smallmouth bass have potentially spread to more Adirondack lakes than are currently recognized.. While developing protocols for a broad survey of Adirondack lakes, McIntyre said, researchers found environmental DNA evidence of ongoing invasions of both smallmouth and largemouth bass across ever more Adirondack lakes.

“This is an Adirondack-wide phenomenon,” he said. “We are trying to outsmart the bass, and the bass are trying to outsmart us.”

Top photo: A Cornell University research vessel used during a 25-year effort to rid Little Moose Lake of invasive smallmouth bass.