DEC plans ‘reclamation’ of Echo Pond, killing fish so others may thrive 

Longstanding practice aims to restore brook trout

By Zachary Matson

The fish beneath the ice covering Echo Pond near Fish Creek Pond Campground may have one last summer before everything changes.

State fisheries managers plan to reclaim the 16-acre pond in October, using the fish-killing chemical rotenone to kill the lake’s inhabitants – dominated by brown bullhead – in order to make way for a revival of stocked brook trout.

Pond reclamation, as it’s called, is a fishery management strategy to clear water bodies of invasive or otherwise undesirable fish outcompeting native brook trout. Used in the Adirondacks for decades, the pace of reclamations has slowed in recent years, with officials splitting fisheries staff between reclamations and invasive lamprey control in the fall.

“Reclamation is the last tool in our toolbox,” said Rob Fiorentino, fisheries manager for DEC Region 5. “It’s a reset button.”

Fisheries managers are planning on killing off the fish in Echo Pond in hopes of reestablishing it as a brook trout pond. The pond’s shoreline is divided between the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest and the Fish Creek Pond Campground intensive use area. Map by Zachary Matson

What’s being planned

The agency is seeking an Adirondack Park Agency permit to carry out the reclamation in October, after the campground has closed and the lake has mixed into more consistent temperatures. APA is accepting public comments on the DEC proposal until Feb. 27.

The proposal calls for using nearly 1,200 pounds of powdered rotenone to maintain concentrations of 1.5 parts per billion throughout the pond, a lethal dose designed to kill off all the fish in the lake. The following fall, DEC will stock the pond with around 500 fall fingerling brook trout, returning for at least the next few years to do the same. After three or four years of stocking the pond, fisheries managers will assess whether the new brook trout are reproducing, a sign they can phase out stocking. The goal of managers, as outlined in a draft new brook trout management plan, is to establish brook trout ponds that can sustain themselves without annual stocking.

A second time for Echo Pond

Rotenone has been used to reclaim Adirondack ponds since the 1950s, and Echo Pond was reclaimed in 1998 after anglers reported catching largemouth bass and noted a decline in brook trout. But that previous reclamation was undone within two decades. A 2019 survey turned up 26 brown bullheads, a catfish-like species native to the region but new to Echo Pond.

The unwanted bullheads at Echo Pond were likely introduced as baitfish brought in by anglers, Fiorentino said. Baitfish is prohibited at the pond and many others across the park, but officials hope to improve compliance with baitfish restrictions by streamlining prohibitions in its proposed management plan.

A trail through the snow heads toward Echo Pond in the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest. Photo by Zachary Matson

Subsequent surveys documented declining growth rates and catch rates of brook trout, leading managers to eye the pond as a good candidate for reclamation.

Echo Pond makes for a relatively simple reclamation site. It’s small and as a seepage pond without an inlet or outlet stream, there is limited access for fish from outside the pond to recolonize it. Ponds with large wetlands are poor candidates for reclamation.

“The vast majority of waters in the Adirondacks are not capable of being reclaimed,” Fiorentino said.

Past efforts in other Adirondack waters

Fisheries managers reclaimed Rhododendron Pond near Keene in 2023 and Murphy Lake in Hamilton County in 2023. Fiorentino said the agency is also exploring a reclamation project at Little Green Pond near the Adirondack Fish Hatchery. If that pond is reset, Fiorentino said, managers hope to restock it to use as a broodstock for brook trout and round whitefish raised in the nearby hatchery.

Fiorentino said some anglers, especially the “diehards,” pay close attention to what ponds are reclaimed. The reclaimed ponds certainly don’t make good fishing the following year, before brook trout are restocked. But in three or four years, after the latest pioneers of a newly-emptied lake have had a chance to grow unimpeded by competition, the ponds typically house some trophy specimens.

“They can produce some really good fish,” Fiorentino said.

