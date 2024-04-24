Wealthy investor prevails in Tupper Lake foreclosure case

Decision involves almost 6,000 acres formerly slated for development by now-defunct Adirondack Club and Resort project

By James M. Odato

A foreclosure case that has tied up almost 6,000 acres around the former Big Tupper ski center has tipped in favor of a wealthy investor who has already acquired prime land and a marina near Tupper Lake.

A state judge ruled in favor of a limited liability corporation formed by multi-millionaire Stanley Hutton Rumbough III of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Rumbough’s Crossroads Adk LLC prevailed in a suit against defendants owed millions of dollars for work done years ago, for a proposed vast residential development called Adirondack Club and Resort (ACR).

This group of defendants, creditors and lien holders, have prevented Rumbough from taking control of the acreage after he acquired the mortgage, causing him to sue in 2019. The land should be freed for a foreclosure sale in which Rumbough could purchase the property and potentially pursue some of the residential project development long-proposed on the property.

Much of the ACR project site, 5,800 acres once owned by Oval Wood Dish company in the town of Tupper Lake, is involved the judge’s order. The property had been secured by the ACR project’s former development group, Preserve Associates.

In his ruling, Acting Supreme Court Justice William A. Favreau appointed Saratoga Springs lawyer Michael Catalfimo to determine if the acreage will be sold in parcels or in whole. Catalfimo will also decide how much Rumbough will be due from the mortgage he has held on the property, after acquiring it for $5.2 million.

The April 9 decision in Franklin County Supreme Court is the latest in a nearly two-decade drama involving the proposed development, the largest ever approved in the Adirondack Park.

The Adirondack Club and Resort became the subject of numerous hearings and the target of lawsuits by environmental groups. It was also the recipient of “thought-to-be-impossible” Adirondack Park Agency permits, as one lawyer put it, but collapsed because the proposed developers lacked money.

In recent years, the property has been tied up in litigation from a host of law firms, engineering firms and other vendors who went unpaid by the original developer.

“He (Rumbough) remains very supportive of the ACR project,” said Jerelyn Creutz, a consultant for Rumbough’s LLC. She said the level of support depends on whether the town of Tupper Lake or Franklin County seizes control of Big Tupper from Preserve Associates, a move still “in limbo.”

She said the creditors who lost the foreclosure case have 30 days from the judge’s order, or until May 10, to file a notice of appeal.

Representatives and lawyers for those creditors did not immediately respond to calls.

One of the most assertive voices among those creditors, the Albany law firm Whiteman Osterman and Hanna (WOH), which won an $8.2 million judgment against Preserve Associates in 2019, complained in court papers that Rumbough was spending a few million dollars to take control of a project with a value many times greater.

The mortgage he acquired called for Preserve Associates to pay Oval Wood Dish Liquidating Trust $5.15 million for the 5,800 acres that was part of the 6,200-acre resort project site, but Preserve Associates defaulted.

The ACR project Preserve Associates plan called for construction of a massive residential community surrounding the long-defunct Big Tupper ski center. The developers said they would reopen the downhill skiing facility, add a lodge, a restaurant, a hotel and set up 651 building lots for residences. The project also called for cross-country skiing and hiking trails, a marina and a clubhouse on Tupper Lake.

The architectural drawing shows a portion of the original proposed Adirondack Club and Resort.

In recent years, Rumbough has acquired 11 acres on the periphery of the project site along Simon Pond site called Camp Pine Cove, once owned by the one-time leader of Preserve Associates, Thomas Lawson.

Rumbough paid Lawson $2.8 million for the camp and two lots and for the construction of a 5-mile road through the proposed project site to the camp, according to court papers.

Rumbough’s objective, Robert F. Sweeney, a lawyer for the Whiteman firm, said was to wipe out “the contributions of the law firms to the value of the ACR project by foreclosing their liens and then walking away with the full value of the ACR project after investing the $5.2 million raw land purchase price . . . paid in the assignment of the Oval Wood Dish mortgage.”

He said in court papers that the project was valued in 2017 at more than $155 million “as is” and almost $208 million if completed.

Besides assuming the mortgage on much of the project site, Rumbough also purchased the Blue Jay Marina and Campsite for $2.5 million in 2022. That acquisition, 14 acres along Big Tupper Lake, Sweeney contended, appear to be pieces of the proposed resort development because they offer a waterfront and beach.

Tupper Lake resident James Lanthier demonstrates outside the APA in favor of the Adirondack Club and Resort in 2018. Explorer file photo by Phil Brown.

The resort project had been popular among Tupper Lake area officials and residents who hoped it would spark the economy and lead to the reopening of Big Tupper, a one-time substantial asset and beloved part of the community. The alpine center closed in 1999.

Photo at top: An aerial shot of the proposed Adirondack Club and Resort property, spread over 6,200 acres. Photo by Carl Heilman II