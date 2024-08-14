Bear family death sparks outrage in Old Forge

Community members propose additional ideas to minimize wildlife encounters, educate visitors on dangers of feeding wild animals

By Jamie Organski

Following a weekend incident that resulted in the euthanizing of a female bear and her two cubs, residents of Old Forge are looking for new ways to prevent it from happening again.

According to a NYS Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson, the trio of bears had become frequent visitors at Nicks Lake Campground in Old Forge, where they had access to food from campers, both accidental and intentional.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Throughout the weekend the bear family moved into the hamlet, with multiple sightings and interactions reported by locals and visitors. On Sunday, after being called in and witnessing Class 1 “aggressive behavior,” by the bears, the DEC environmental conservation officer made the decision to put down the animals.

Feelings of frustration

As news spread across the community, many voiced frustration that incidents like this keep happening,

Old Forge resident Reagan Ehrensbeck said she was walking home from her job at Blue Line Coffee House when she encountered a group of people bothering the bear and cubs.

“I asked them to stop messing with them because there were a bunch of people about 20 ft away from them and they were agitated,” she said. “They laughed and [continued the behavior.]”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Local resident Meg Ulrich said she witnessed a similar interaction in her backyard last year.

“Last year I had a woman chasing a cub across my property,” Ulrich said. “When I questioned her, she cursed me out.”

According to Ulrich, local residents are doing their best to live alongside bears but more needs to be done. “We are careful with food and garbage storage and disposal, slow our speeds, try to educate when appropriate and, most importantly, we give wild animals space,” she said. We must do better; fines, tickets, education, larger signs…whatever it takes.”

Brainstorming potential solutions

Messages of outrage and sadness filled a social media discussion board following the news of the bears’ death. Many questioned whether it was necessary for the bears to be killed. And whether there are other solutions.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The DEC doesn’t relocate bears that associate humans with food, as the “nuisance bears” will continue that learned behavior.

As a way to use this story as an example, Bret Thompson of Old Forge suggested honoring the bear and cubs with a memorial statue that would tell the story of what happened to them and serve as a reminder to respect wildlife.

The town of Webb has already posted several signs around the community, asking people to refrain from feeding the wildlife, emphasizing that it is illegal to feed deer, bear, and moose in New York.

Old Forge resident Kristin Armendola proposed a monitoring committee composed of concerned volunteers who would like to help keep local wildlife safe. Armendola suggested Webb residents could sign up to be a community patrol officer and have the ability to write civil citations to those who feed/interfere with wildlife. Armendola said she has reached out to Town of Webb Supervisor Bonnie Baker for her input.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Local resident Barbara Green who served on the Town of Webb Board for several years suggested more DEC presence in the busy season to help deter this ultimate verdict of euthanasia.

“It would also be wise to check that all businesses who dispose of anything edible by wildlife is secure and electrified,” Green posted on social media.

Michelle Bartlett of Life in the ADK, who has been vocal in her disdain for people with no regard for wildlife, said she is encouraged that so many individuals, as well as people from the town who have decision-making capabilities, are seemingly onboard to come up with a solution.

“This happened two years ago with the mama bear and three cubs and everybody was outraged and upset [then] but this year they seem to be very proactive,” Bartlett said. “That makes me highly hopeful that we will be able to find a solution to be able to implement for next tourist season to not only keep our wildlife safe, but keep our wildlife wild.”

Explorer file photo at top by Jeff Nadler