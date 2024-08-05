Hundreds rally Sunday to save Adirondack-area prison

The maximum security facility in Washington County is one of two prisons in the state scheduled to close in November.

By Patrick Tine, Times Union

Nearly a thousand correction officers, their families and supporters crowded a truck stop in this Washington County community Sunday to protest the planned closure of Great Meadow Correctional Facility outside the eastern edge of the Adirondack Park in Comstock.

Representatives from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union for uniformed staff at the maximum security prison, and a number of local and state elected officials including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, spoke for over an hour praising the officers and accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul of neglecting upstate communities that state prisons often support.

“Congratulations on your sucker punch to Washington County,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, a Republican whose district includes the prison. The state budget empowered the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to close up to five prisons this year. Last month, DOCCS announced that Great Meadow and Sullivan Correctional Facility would both close on Nov. 6.

Great Meadow Correctional Facility. Photo by Ed Burke

The state has said that staff at the prisons will be reassigned to other facilities, or to state agencies, and that no layoffs are expected. That assurance was not any comfort for the rally’s speakers or attendees. Democratic state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner pointed out that reassignments would be based on seniority and that single-parent households or families with two parents working at the prison would be forced to take corrections jobs as far away as Wyoming County in western New York.

Stec was more blunt, questioning why guards would be willing to accept jobs hours away so that they could have “excrement thrown at them while watching the animals of society.” Stec referred to incarcerated people as “animals” twice in his remarks.

In response to Stec’s comments, TeAna Taylor, a policy director with the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, said in a statement: “Throughout history, politicians have sought to dehumanize groups of people as a distraction from their own failures of leadership. It’s as pathetic as it is dangerous and wrong.”

Addressing the closure more broadly Taylor said, “We are well aware that many prison-adjacent communities across the state shamelessly depend on mass incarceration for jobs and related economic activity. These are our loved ones — our parents, uncles, aunts, and elders. Their bodies are not your cash crop.”

Great Meadow is one of the largest prisons in the state and has a staff of 559, with 480 incarcerated individuals. The prison can hold 1,595 inmates.

State Sen. Jake Ashby, a Republican whose 43rd district abuts the prison. called the planned closure an “assault on this community” and warned that the rural location — with the prison located about 30 minutes east of Lake George — would collapse economically if the prison was shuttered. The prison sits between Fort Ann and Whitehall off Route 4. Ashby said that there had been room for compromise between Hochul and the Republican minority in the Legislature.

Speakers also criticized the speed with which the closure would take effect. Previously, state law required the governor and commissioner of DOCCS to give at least a one-year notice to legislative leaders before closing a correctional facility. That timeline was shortened under the administration of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

State Sen. Jim Tedisco, a Republican, urged support for bills in the Assembly and Senate that would require majority votes in both chambers to close a state prison.

The state has cited costs, a long-term decline in incarcerated people and staffing struggles as reasons for the planned closures. Assaults on prison guards and staff have increased in recent years.

Former Great Meadow corrections officer Peter Lockart, who lives in Glens Falls, said that there were roads around the prison where every single household was supported by jobs at Great Meadow.

“How about not closing any jails,” Lockart said. “How about changing the laws to start incarcerating people again and then fill up the jails. Then everybody wins.”

Stefanik, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, spoke briefly, reading from signs being held by attendees and that in moving to close Great Meadow, Hochul was “going after the backbone of correctional facilities in New York state.”

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, a Republican from the 114th district, said he had spoken with the relative of someone from the Bronx who had completed their associate’s degree while incarcerated at Great Meadow and claimed that person did not want to see the prison close because of the programming available to prisoners. Simpson said that was “one of thousands of stories” of success at the prison.

Jared Chausow, a spokesman for Release Aging People in Prison, a leading state anti-incarceration group, said that was not the reputation Great Meadow has in his circles.

“I’ve only heard debates about whether it’s the worst (prison) or not,” he said.

At the end of the rally, an organizer invited relatives of inmates to address the crowd. No one came forward.

Top photo: Participants listen to speakers as people gathered to save the Great Meadow Correctional Facility during a rally at the Fort Ann Super Stop on Sunday Aug. 4, 2024 in Fort Ann, N.Y. Photo by Lori Van Buren/Times Union