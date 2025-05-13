Adirondack tourism officials try to lure back Canadian visitors

As Canadian tourism to the US plummets due to politics, local officials are fighting back with a message of love and friendship

From New York to California, American tourism officials have a message for Canadian tourists: they’re a long way from Washington, both physically and philosophically.

In the Adirondacks, local governments have been passing resolutions supporting the idea that “friendship between Canadian and Adirondack communities has fostered mutual prosperity and cultural exchange for generations.”

According to an update from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, businesses are flying Canadian flags and posting bilingual signage to show their support of the Canadian people.

“We recognize that proposed and impending policy has created unease among Canadians,” said ROOST CEO Dan Kelleher. “As a result, the Adirondack region is experiencing a reduction in border traffic from the local Canadian provinces.” The local resolution “reaffirms our region’s commitment toward maintaining and supporting the area’s positive relationship with our neighbors to the north.”

After being slapped with tariffs by President Trump and mockingly referred to as America’s “51st state,” many Canadians vowed to spend their vacation dollars elsewhere. As the summer season approaches, the numbers show they are following through on their resolve.

Canadian tourism in California was down 12% in February over February 2024, the first decline since the pandemic, according to the governor’s office. The U.S. Travel Association said earlier this year that even a 10 percent reduction in tourism from Canada could cost 140,000 jobs and $2.1 billion in lost spending.

According to U.S. Customs, border crossings on the ground were down by 1 million travelers in March. Similarly, Statistics Canada reported a 13% decline in cross border flights in March.

A Canadian flag flies on a business in downtown Lake Placid on Monday. Photo by Carol MacKinnon

According to ROOST, 85% of Canadians live within 300 miles of the border, making it easy for them to travel to the states. Tourism officials and businesses tied to travel hope this familiarity will win out over politics.

Franklin County Board Chair Ed Lockwood explained that the US-Canadian relationship has always been strong, with travel across the border very common. “We want Canadians to know that they are always welcome here,” Lockwood said. “When Canadians visit the Adirondacks, they’re returning to a place that feels familiar. We always want them to feel that this region remains their home away from home.”

Kelleher said that the Adirondack forests can also be a good spot to “unplug” from political anxiety.

“Wilderness can be a natural remedy to the dynamic state of affairs — the Adirondack region and its communities can offer an escape,” he said. “Regardless of political tension, our communities remain committed to ensuring that Canadians seeking an Adirondack getaway will continue to feel welcome.”

Photo at top: Romano’s Saranac Lanes, a bowling alley and sports bar in Saranac Lake, is flying its Canadian flag as a welcoming gesture towards Canadians. Photo by Mike Lynch