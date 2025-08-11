‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ Act 2025: What Adirondack residents need to know 

A guide to tax cuts, Medicaid changes, SNAP benefits, and government spending under the OBBBA

By Brenne Sheehan

On July 4, President Donald Trump signed the Republican-backed budget reconciliation bill known as the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) into law.

The sweeping legislation includes hundreds of provisions aimed at reducing what Republicans describe as wasteful federal spending. The new law expands first-Trump-term-era tax cuts, slashes federal funding to programs like Medicaid and SNAP, and allocates hundreds of billions of funding to immigration and border patrol agencies.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the new law will add $3.4 trillion to the public debt and boost the USA’s GDP by 0.5% by 2034.

In the Adirondack Park, where 215,000 residents rely on Medicaid and 70,000 receive SNAP benefits—the “Big, Beautiful Bill” stands to bring sweeping changes.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the OBBBA’s biggest provisions, and what it could mean for the Adirondack Park.

Tax cuts

The “Big, Beautiful Bill” makes permanent several provisions from 2017 tax cuts, which were set to expire in 2025. These include the 37% top individual tax rate, the nearly doubled standard deduction, the estate & gift tax exemptions, and the 20% qualified business income deduction.

The law also temporarily raises the current $10,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions to $40,000—benefiting mostly high-income taxpayers who itemize their deductions. It increases the child tax credit from $2,000 to $2,200 per child and adds a new $6,000 standard deduction for seniors.

The bill allows workers earning under $150,000 annually to deduct up to $25,000 in tips and overtime pay from their taxable income, though this provision expires in 2028.

Car buyers who purchase vehicles manufactured in the U.S. can now deduct up to $10,000 in auto loan interest annually, through 2028. It also eliminates a $200 tax placed on suppressors and short-barreled rifles, which was passed in the 1934 National Firearms Act.

At a town hall event held July 20 in Plattsburgh, U.S. Rep Paul Tonko criticized the tax cuts, saying they will only benefit the wealthy in the long run.

“When it comes to taxes, the contrast couldn’t be starker. Permanent tax cuts for the rich while working families get temporary crumbs that barely make a difference,” Tonko said. “No tax on tips, no tax on overtime just to live around for two to three years. That’s unfair. Those billionaires are going to have their tax cut forever.”

AOC and Paul Tonko greet town hall attendees at the Strand Center Theatre in Plattsburgh. Photo by Emilie Allen

Cuts to Medicaid

The OBBBA introduces new work requirements and reapplication timeframes that will reduce the amount of Medicaid recipients. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the law will reduce federal Medicaid spending by $911 billion, leaving 11.8 million people uninsured by 2034. An additional 5.1 million people could lose coverage due to other policy changes, including the expiration of enhanced ACA premium tax credits. A report by the Kaiser Family Foundation predicts federal Medicaid spending in rural areas will decrease by $155 billion over the next 10 years.

About 215,000 North Country residents living in the 21st Congressional District are beneficiaries of Medicaid.

Under the new law, adults under the age of 65 must complete 80 hours per month of work, education or community service. Previously, there was no work requirement to be eligible.

There are exceptions for special circumstances, such as people with physical disabilities, pregnant women and parents with children under 14. States will now have to check recipients’ eligibility every six months instead of once a year.

Under the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” families earning 100–138% of the federal poverty level (which is about $15,460 per person in 2025) can now be charged up to $35 per medical service covered by Medicaid.

The new law also reduces the cap on state Medicaid provider taxes from 6% to 3.5% by 2031, which limits a state’s ability to make up lost revenue from federal spending.

Local healthcare providers, such as CEOs from the park’s three rural hospitals, and HCNC director John Rugge have warned the cuts to Medicaid would be devastating for the region, which is relatively older and lower-income.

Hospital officials find hope in the law’s Rural Healthcare Program, which allocates $10 billion annually for the next ten years across all 50 states to fund rural hospitals, outpatient programs and other expenses — specifically $10 billion annually from 2026-2030 ($50 billion total over five years).

In a previous statement to Adirondack Explorer, a spokesperson for Stefanik said the changes to Medicaid aren’t cuts at all — but rather, changes to eliminate wasteful spending for undocumented immigrants with emergency Medicaid.

Cuts to SNAP

Changes in eligibility requirements and redistributed federal funding cut $187 billion from SNAP by 2035, potentially affecting over 3 million participants, according to the CBO.

Similar to Medicaid eligibility, SNAP recipients ages 18–64 will have to work 80 hours per month to keep benefits, up from the previous age cap of 54. There are exceptions for parents with children under 14, pregnant women and people with certain disabilities.

States with error rates above 6% — meaning over- or under-payment to recipients — must now cover up to 15% more of SNAP costs.. New York had an error rate of 14% in 2024.

The Fiscal Policy Institute reports that New York will need to spend an additional $2.1 billion annually to maintain current SNAP benefits. The “Big, Beautiful Bill” could jeopardize SNAP benefits for more than 1 million New Yorkers including 363,000 children, according to FPI.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said that she plans to make cuts to state agencies in order to backfill $750 million in losses to healthcare and SNAP benefits.

Food banks in Northeastern New York are concerned that the cuts to SNAP will worsen the North Country’s existing food insecurity. Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st congressional district which includes the Adirondack Park, says the bill cuts “wasteful and fraudulent spending.”

Phasing out green tax credits

Some green tax credits for wind, solar and electric vehicle projects outlined in the Biden-era Inflation Reduction act will be phased out by 2030, which could present additional challenges for renewable energy developers in the Adirondacks.

The law’s electric vehicle tax credit will be phased out by September 2025. Credits for EV charging stations will be phased out by next summer. Wind and solar projects that begin construction by June or start operating by the end of 2027 will qualify for tax credits; projects after those deadlines won’t.

Stefanik said the OBBBA will “unleash American energy dominance” in a July 3 press release.

Spending on immigration and defense agencies

The “Big, Beautiful Bill” boosts federal spending by $320 billion—$170 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border patrol, and $150 billion for military and defense.The OBBBA allocates $170 billion for ICE and border patrol over multiple years, with ICE’s budget projected to exceed $100 billion by 2029, making it the most heavily funded law enforcement agency in U.S. history.

Stefanik highlighted the spending increase in a press release, where she said the increase would “support hiring 10,000 new ICE officers to deport illegal aliens from sanctuary cities.”

The OBBBA also introduces several new fees for immigrant documentation.

It imposes a $100 fee to apply for asylum, a form of international protection for individuals fleeing persecution in their home countries. In addition, there is a $550 fee to apply for employment authorization for asylum seekers and immigrants on humanitarian parole, as well as a $500 fee to apply for Temporary Protected Status. It also increases travel visa fees to $250, from $185.

Affordable housing benefits

The OBBBA will make it easier for developers to develop affordable housing projects, with a permanent expansion of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and a reduction to the bond test threshold.

Starting in 2026, states will receive a 12% increase in their annual 9% housing credit allocations, which expands the opportunity for housing projects to receive federal funding. The new law also lowers the bond financing threshold from 50% to 25% — meaning developers can now qualify for the 4% low-income housing tax credit with less of the project’s cost paid for using tax-exempt bonds.

Novogradac estimates the new law could oversee 1.22 million additional affordable rental homes by 2035.

Additional provisions

The OBBBA includes hundreds of provisions. Think a provision not mentioned here might affect the Adirondack Park? Let us know: [email protected].

