Big Tupper property sells at auction for $650,000

Foreclosure sale of 4 parcels brings in close to $1M for Franklin County

By James M. Odato

A pair of entrepreneurs from New Jersey won the biggest prize at a Malone foreclosure auction Thursday, taking control of the former Big Tupper ski resort in Tupper Lake. They envision reopening the defunct downhill facility.

The Jackson, N.J. pair bid anonymously as “lovetupper” on four Tupper Lake parcels auctioned because of tax delinquencies. Franklin County recorded the bidders later as Emerge Investment Management LLC and Yehoshua Parnes, according to public records.

Josh Parnes and business partner Martin Schapira of Jackson, N.J. are behind the bid and own a residence on County Line Island in Tupper Lake, they said in an interview.

They say they hope to get the ski resort back open with the county and town involved. “A real motivation was to be assured that a developer didn’t come in there and start developing high density housing and closing access to the community,” Parnes, 45, said. Schapira, 42, said he envisions creating a four-season recreation site. They said their wives and children enjoy the Adirondacks as much as they’ve gone “bananas” for the region, Schapira said.

With a pledge of $650,000, the pair outbid Stanley Rumbough and captured the Big Tupper property in the northern Adirondack Park. It consists of a few hundred acres on Mount Morris on the outskirts of Tupper Lake. The now-defunct skiing attraction is dear to the region.

Rumbough, who has also been investing in Tupper Lake real estate in recent years, is separately trying to obtain 5,800 acres adjacent to the mountain. He seeks to revive a major residential resort project known as the Adirondack Club and Resort (ACR). He gave up bidding on Big Tupper at $625,000.

Three other parcels contained in the ACR plan were also auctioned at the Franklin County Courthouse. Emerge Investment took two: Cranberry Pond, a long-ago public water supply, for $45,000, and a former marina on Tupper Lake for $170,000.

A fourth parcel, a piece of land that is mostly a wetland, went to Anna Klimek of Monroe, N.C. who bid under the handle “cocoharnas.” Klimek’s $50,000 offer topped competitors, including Emerge Investment.

Big Tupper on Mount Morris in Tupper Lake. Photo by Rick Godin

Only Rumbough, bidding as “propertybuyer75,” and Emerge Investment competed for Big Tupper. Taxes and fines owed the county for the property was almost $469,000.

Rumbough’s lawyer, Jay Creutz, said Rumbough hopes the mountain becomes part of a private/public partnership that leads to a renovation and reopening of the skiing facility.

Tupper Lake Mayor Mary Fontana said she doesn’t know who the winning bidders are or their intentions. But getting the mountain out of foreclosure and back on the tax rolls alone is a good thing, she said.

“The community has been so emotionally invested in Big Tupper; there’s so much nostalgia,” she said. “It’s so important to the history and the future of Tupper Lake.”

Timothy Larkin, a town of Tupper Lake board member, bid on behalf of the town in attempts to gain Cranberry Pond as a water source for the town’s cross-country skiing center. He was authorized to bid as high as $35,000.

He said he is fine with the outcome of the auction, but was surprised Big Tupper went for less than $1.5 million. Auctioneer AARAuctions.com listed the property as having a full market value of $2,269,000.

To restore it to an alpine facility, an owner would have to spend millions of dollars, according to town officials.

The mountain and three other parcels carried $649,686 in taxes and penalties owed. The combined amount for the four properties brought in $915,000 at the auction.

About ACR

They were part of a 6,400-acre project that collapsed from financial problems of developers who couldn’t afford taxes and left several lienholders. Described as the biggest commercial development ever proposed in the Adirondacks, the club and resort project was hailed by local government as a potential boon to the Tupper Lake region.

The village government described it in financial documents as a $500 million plan for up to 700 condos, vacation homes and luxury “great camps,” along with a 60-bedroom hotel. “The developers plan to revitalize an existing ski slope (Big Tupper), a golf course and a marina,” the village reported to the bond investors in 2017.

Top photo: The Adirondack Club and Resort was envisioned to be built on timberlands near the Big Tupper Ski Area.

Photo by Carl Heilman II