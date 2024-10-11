Keene faces growing issues with hikers: Rising conflicts, parking problems

As town of Keene seeks solutions, safety concerns mount for trailhead stewards

By Tim Rowland

The town of Keene is used to dealing with frustrated hikers at its popular Garden trailhead, but this year relations have taken a darker turn.

“Our frontcountry steward was trying to talk about preparedness and a fight breaks out between two hikers,” Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said at the board’s monthly meeting.

Hikers have yelled, threatened violence, surrounded stewards and poked them in the chest, and illegally parked cars in the access road, warning stewards that the vehicles better not be towed.

“People are just leaving their cars in the road; this is so far beyond anything we’ve ever seen before,” Wilson said.

It’s reached the point where he’s worried about the safety of young stewards, who work solo. The stewards are provided by Keene and the Adirondack Mountain Club. With the escalation in confrontations, the state agreed to add an assistant ranger on Fridays and Saturdays.

The assistant rangers have uniforms and radios, but are unarmed and have no arresting powers. Wilson said crowds have matched those of last year, which were down slightly from the heavy use experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to The Garden — one of three main northern access roads to the High Peaks — begins in the hamlet of Keene Valley, winds up the mountain through residential neighborhoods and terminates at a lot capable of holding 44 cars, first come first served.

Unlike the ADK’s Adirondak Loj, there is no long, unpopulated access road that can handle overflow if the main lots fill up. And unlike the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, the Keene lacks the resources to go to a parking-reservation system.

Board member Ann Hough said the AMR’s reserved lot, which has been plagued by no-shows, might actually be driving more hikers to The Garden, because they can’t use the vacant AMR spaces.

The town runs a weekend shuttle from Marcy Field, but The Garden is filling up on weekdays too.

Due to topography, private property and tree-cutting restrictions in the forest preserve there are few other options, if any.

“The big challenge we have always had is no parking, no parking, no parking,” said Board Member Bob Biesemeyer. “What’s the answer? I don’t know.”

Board members said they will ask for a high-level meeting with state officials to figure out a way forward.

Board Member Teresa Cheetham-Palen said the state bears some responsibility because it promotes park events that bring visitors, but has not followed up with the resources to manage those tourists.

“We do want to have (visitors) here, but we need help,” she said. “A 20-year-old steward is not equipped to deal with an angry hiker. (But) the rangers are already strapped and they’re working tons of overtime.”

Board Member Chris Daly said he does not want to see the town abrogate responsibilities as it must protect homeowners.

Wilson said town resources are stretched thin, making it difficult to manage not just hiker parking, but also short term rental issues, stray dogs and events at Marcy Field. “As the town of Keene has taken on increasing management responsibilities it’s become more than we can do,” Wilson said. “We have to ask, how much is enough?”