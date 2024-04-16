Adirondack Mountain Reserve hiking: Reservation system enters 4th year

Hikers must reserve parking spots at popular High Peaks gateway, starting May 1 through Oct. 31, 2024

By Gwendolyn Craig

Visitors seeking to hike some High Peaks mountains and other trails from the Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) in Keene will continue to need a reservation this year, or a bus ticket within 24 hours.

Starting Wednesday, hikers can make free reservations for parking at the popular High Peaks gateway, which will be required starting May 1 through Oct. 31, according to a news release.

The reservation system impacts only a small slice of the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park, but is a key access point to some of its most iconic hikes. The AMR is a 7,000-acre parcel of privately owned land off of state Route 73 in Keene.

Through a 1978 foot traffic easement, hikers use the parking lot and trails to access some of the Adironacks’s highest peaks including Gothics, Dial and Nippletop. Lower elevation trails are also accessible from the area including Noonmark, Round Mountain and the fjord view over Lower Ausable Lake at Indian Head.

A map showing the Adirondack Mountain Reserve and its pilot reservation system. Map is courtesy of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve and NYSDEC

The High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group proposed a reservation system in its June 2020 report addressing increased visitation to the area. Pitched as a three-year experiment started in 2021, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and AMR trustees continue to call this fourth year a pilot program. The DEC plans to evaluate it again at the end of the hiking season.

“DEC looks forward to continuing to work with the Adirondack Mountain Reserve to offer safe and accessible entry to this busy Adirondack corridor,” DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said. “This system improves public safety and supports equitable access and guaranteed parking for all outdoor adventurers visiting this area of unparalleled natural beauty.”

In an interview with the Explorer in February, Katharine Petronis, deputy commissioner of natural resources at the DEC, said the reservation system “improved public safety and the visitor experience.” She said the department has received favorable reviews on the program.

Any changes this year?

One common complaint from the hiking public is a lack of same-day reservations. The latest a person may book a reservation is 12 hours in advance. Petronis told the Explorer that the DEC has not yet solved this concern. DEC and AMR worry that allowing same-day reservations could create traffic congestion along Route 73, which is what the reservation system intends to remediate.

On Monday, his last day as DEC commissioner, Basil Seggos listed the reservation system among the management strategies the state has tried to deal with an increase in visitors experiencing New York’s great outdoors, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think in some ways we’ve created an institutional foundation to begin guiding us,” Seggos said. “I hope it’s the right path forward. You have passionate voices out there and you want to make sure that you’re striking that balance amongst all of them.”

The AMR parking lot has 70 spots. That is the number of reservations available per day, though each reservation can accommodate up to eight people. Reservations can be made as far as two weeks in advance. Drop-offs and walk-ins also need a reservation. Those with a Greyhound or Trailways bus ticket from within 24 hours do not need a reservation. Last hiking season, the AMR online booking system took about 17,000 reservations with nearly 10,000 of reservation-holders showing. About 1,960 people arrived without a reservation last year and were turned away. The busiest weekends last year were around early July, Labor Day weekend and leaf peeping season at the end of September and early October. “DEC and AMR continue to work together to adaptively manage the program to improve public safety, ensure equitable access, and promote sustainable use of this popular hiking destination,” according to a news release. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the DEC continues to call this a pilot program and will be reevaluated at the end of the season. How to get started To make a profile to book a free reservation, go to hikeamr.org. For a list of frequently asked questions about the program, go to https://www.adirondackexplorer.org/stories/amr-permits-your-questions-answered.

Top photo: Gates to the Adirondack Mountain Reserve. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig