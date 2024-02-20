Hiking reservation pilot wraps, what’s next?

AMR, DEC determining next steps for High Peaks-area experiment

By Gwendolyn Craig

A three-year experimental reservation system at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in Keene is over, and the state is not yet saying whether it will become permanent.

Roger Roumpf, superintendent of the Ausable Club on the AMR property, said trustees think the pilot “has been very successful.” Katharine Petronis, deputy commissioner of natural resources for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, also said it has worked well.

“We’ve seemed to have really improved public safety and the visitor experience. We’ve gotten significantly sort of good feedback throughout the course of the pilot program.” Katharine Petronis, DEC Deputy commissioner of natural resources

AMR and DEC said they are in discussions over whether to make the pilot permanent, or how it could be updated this upcoming season. If the program continues, Petronis said, the state and AMR are continuing to look for ways to reduce the number of no-shows.

“The program has safely provided public access to public and private lands, education, and trail maintenance,” Roumpf said. “We feel the program has been a good step to protect the wilderness resource and has improved the equity of access for all.”

The unprecedented system, which has been lauded by some for its data collection, public safety and natural resource protections and criticized by others for its restrictions on a public easement, began during the 2021 hiking season.

The 7,000-acre slice of privately owned land had trails and some roadways open to hikers through a 1978 easement with the state. During the same time, the state purchased over 9,000 acres from the Ausable Club, including 11 High Peaks, for nearly $750,000. The reserve, off of Route 73 in Keene, has remained a gateway to High Peaks area hikes including Gothics, Dial, Nippletop and the fjord view over Lower Ausable Lake at Indian Head.

The AMR maintains a 70-vehicle parking area and trails.

The High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group had proposed a three-year pilot reservation project in its June 2020 report to the DEC for addressing increased visitation to the region.

In the summer of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, AMR officials said there were about 13,600 visitors to the property in July and August compared to 9,300 in July and August of 2019. Trustees expressed concern over public safety and natural resource protection as a reason to explore limits on access.

The easement between the state and AMR includes a clause requiring both parties’ consent to close or limit access to a trail. Letters the Explorer obtained in Freedom of Information Law requests show the DEC was not prepared or willing to implement a reservation system as of September 2020.

Petronis had said the DEC was “not aware of any immediate adverse environmental impact or public safety issue,” and that any limits imposed “may be deemed arbitrary,” in 2020 letters. She later told the Explorer that after gathering information from forest rangers, police, local officials and the AMR, the DEC felt a pilot reservation was warranted “from a safety perspective.”

A map showing the Adirondack Mountain Reserve and its pilot reservation system. Map is courtesy of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve and NYSDEC

Stretches along state Route 73 near popular trailheads in Essex County, including the AMR, have been congested with parked cars and hikers walking along tight shoulders. In addition to the reservation system, the state put stakes at pull-off areas along Route 73 to prevent parking.

The reservation system currently doesn’t allow same-day reservations. Petronis said “the fear is that it creates the problem that we were trying to solve,” which is another long stretch of cars on Route 73 hoping to get into the AMR. “We are trying to solve for that problem if we continue to move forward with the pilot,” she said.

The reservation system is hosted on hikeamr.org, a website maintained by AMR trustees. The system has applied to hikers from May 1 through Oct. 31. The reservations are for any member of the public accessing the AMR, including drop-offs.

Those with a Greyhound bus ticket from within a 24-hour window may hike the AMR without a reservation. The bus ticket option is the state and AMR’s attempt at providing expanded access to those without cars, but fewer than five people used it last year. The bus also drops hikers off several miles away at the Noonmark Diner.

Roumpf highlighted a number of changes AMR and DEC have made to the system over the years. They include:

Adding an automatic gate so returning hikers may leave at any hour;

Reducing the closing time of reservations to 12 hours in advance;

Moving the rolling two-week opening of reservations from midnight to noon;

Sending confirmation and cancellation emails;

Changing the look of the calendar and time slots.

Roumpf said the 2023 hiking season saw nearly 17,000 reservations with nearly 10,000 of reservation-holders showing. The AMR allows for 70 reservations per day. Each reservation can accommodate up to eight people. About 1,960 people arrived without a reservation and were turned away last year.

The busiest weekends last year were:

July 8 and 9 with 245 visitors;

Sept. 2 and 3 with 276 visitors;

Sept. 31 and Oct. 1 with 335 visitors; and

Oct. 13 and 14 with 374 visitors.

Top photo: Hikers walk along Ausable Road on the way to the Adirondack Mountain Reserve trailhead. Photo by Mike Lynch