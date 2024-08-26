Adirondack Rail Trail adds the next 15 miles

DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar takes a test ride after announcing Phase 2 is open and trail is ahead of schedule

By Phil Brown

The second — and longest — stretch of the Adirondack Rail Trail officially opened Monday morning when the state’s interim environmental conservation commissioner, Sean Mahar, hopped on a bike and pedaled three miles to Charlie’s Inn in Lake Clear for lunch, followed by an entourage of state employees and cycling enthusiasts.

Before the ride, Mahar noted that Rifenburg Construction finished this 15-mile segment of the rail trail more than a month early. He also announced that Kubricky Construction is beginning work on the third and final segment and may finish next year, again ahead of schedule. “We’ll open it as soon as possible after it’s finished,” he said.

Sean Mahar, interim DEC commissioner, speaks at the official opening of Phase 2 of the Adirondack Rail Trail. Photo at top: Sean Mahar, interim DEC commissioner, and his daughter riding the newly opened section. Photos by Phil Brown

When completed, the 34-mile rail trail will run from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake. Phase 1, the 10-mile stretch between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, opened last December. Phase 2 extends the trail to Floodwood Road. Phase 3 will extend it nine miles farther, terminating at the former Tupper Lake depot.

Most of the rail trail is (or will be) surfaced with packed stone dust suitable for all kinds of bikes. Only the two-mile stretch within the village of Saranac Lake is paved.

Among those taking part in Monday’s ride, which started near the St. Regis Canoe Area, was Joe Martens, who approved the rail trail when he served as the state’s environmental commissioner. Martens, who now lives in Lake Placid, has seen all kinds of people using the trail: hard-core cyclists, casual hikers, mothers pushing baby carriages, the elderly on e-bikes.

“It’s exceeded everybody’s expectations, and it’s only going to get better,” he said.

State officials predict that the finished trail will attract tens of thousands of visitors a year and spur the economy. At least three businesses already have sprung up along the trail: Bike Lake Placid, which rents bikes; Mountain Chef Catering, a food truck in Saranac Lake; and Sara-Placid Sled and Spoke, which rents snowmobiles and bikes, also in Saranac Lake.

Other businesses also hope to capitalize on the rail trail, including the bike shops High Peaks Cyclery and Placid Planet in Lake Placid; Silver Birch Cycles in Saranac Lake; Charlie’s Inn, a restaurant and campground in Lake Clear; and the Floodwood Outpost, an outdoors store at the Floodwood crossing.

Inside the depot in Lake Clear that Charlie’s Inn plans to use for a bike rental shop. Photo by Phil Brown

Kenny Boettger, owner of Placid Planet, said he has seen a jump in rentals, service and sales since Phase 1 opened. “No idea how much, and it’d be difficult to track, but a decent amount,” he said in an email. “It’s quite amazing, really. Knew it would be good, though.”

Justin Oliver, owner of Silver Birch Cycles, said he has seen “a pretty dramatic uptick” in bike rentals and repairs. “People are dusting off their old bikes to ride the trail,” he said at Charlie’s Inn on Monday.

Even before Monday’s event, people had been biking and hiking on the Phase 2 segment. John Brockway, the owner of Charlie’s, said 30 cyclists rode to his restaurant for breakfast on Sunday. “We were so busy we ran out of everything,” he remarked.

Brockway said he plans to convert the former depot on his property into a shop that will rent and repair bikes. He also is thinking of opening a sandwich shop in the depot.

The newly opened Phase 2 includes some of the wildest and most scenic stretches of the rail trail. Leaving Saranac Lake, cyclists (or walkers) cross Lake Colby on a causeway that now offers wooden platforms and benches for resting, taking in the views, or fishing. Continuing to Charlie’s Inn (reached in 5.7 miles), cyclists ride by meadows, thick forests and McCauley Pond.

Beyond Charlie’s, the trail parallels the south shore of Lake Clear and later the southern edge of the St. Regis Canoe Area, passing several ponds and wetlands en route to Floodwood Road (15.3 miles from Saranac Lake).

With Phase 2 open, it is now possible to ride 25 miles, from Lake Placid to Floodwood Road, entirely off-road except for crossings. However, parts of Phase 2 may close temporarily in October when workers return to plant vegetation. Now that Phase 3 is under construction, that section is closed to the public.

Other than snowmobiles, motorized vehicles are not allowed on the rail trail. Pedal-assist e-bikes whose motors cut out at 20 mph are permitted. E-bikes whose motors cut out at a higher speed or which can be operated with just a throttle are not allowed.

Mahar said forest rangers will work with law-enforcement officers to police the trail, but he also encouraged users to report illegal activity.