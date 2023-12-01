Key stretch of Adirondack Rail Trail is complete

State officials mark milestone in opening Saranac Lake-Lake Placid path

By Mike Lynch

Several dozen people gathered Friday afternoon in North Elba to celebrate the official opening of the 10-mile section of the Adirondack Rail Trail between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake.

“This is incredible. I mean, look at the turnout here. This is a really awesome day,” said state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, standing before the crowd at Fowler’s Crossing on the outskirts of Saranac Lake.

Once completed, the 34-mile trail will connect Lake Placid to Tupper Lake. The section between Saranac Lake and Lake Clear is set to be completed in 2024, while the work near Tupper Lake is scheduled for 2025. Those sections will be open this winter for snowmobiling while construction is paused.

Seggos was one of several state-level officials on hand, including elected representatives, and a number of local officials – plus a collection of cycling and snowmobiling enthusiasts and local community members.

“We’re obviously very happy to see the first section completed and to see that it’s really a quality job that’s going to be rideable with even road bikes,” said Adirondack Rail Trail Association (ARTA) board member Tony Goodwin.

The trail opening missed the heart of the fall bicycling season, but it can still be ridden by hard-core enthusiasts on fat-tire bikes and used by walkers. And snowmobiling season will start once there is some snow accumulation.

“We depend on a tourism economy, we do, and this will only enhance that,” state Assemblyman Billy Jones said.

Lake Placid Snowmobile Club President Jim McCulley has been pushing for the trail for years as a member of ARTA.

“I think it’s important for not only Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and the surrounding areas, but I think it’s important for the entire Adirondacks,” McCulley said. “One of the things with snowmobiling is we travel throughout the Adirondacks and spend money everywhere.”

McCulley said he can get from Lake Placid to Star Lake, more than 50 miles away, in about two-and-a-half hours. If he leaves at 10 a.m., he can be in Star Lake for lunch, spending money at a restaurant, he said.

Cycling shops also should benefit from the trail.

“It’s going to help our rentals. It’s going to help every aspect of the business,” said John Dimon, owner of Human-Powered Planet Earth bike shop in Saranac Lake. “But more than that, we’re seeing lots of use here. It’s year round.”

Jeanette Moy, commissioner of the Office of General Services, said one of the goals was to make the trail accessible to everyone from people pushing baby strollers to snowmobilers.

Brian Greene, an ARTA director, said one of the biggest positives of the trail is the “quality of life” benefits it brings to the community.

“People are able to go out, they’re able to walk their dogs. They are able to ride their bikes with their kids,” he said. “It’s going to just really improve the quality of life for the people who live in these local areas.”

The state awarded Kubricky Construction Corp. of Wilton, Saratoga County, the $7.9-million contract for the first phase of construction, according to state officials. The work began at Station Street in Lake Placid, just west of the Lake Placid Depot, and ended just past the Saranac Lake Depot near the intersection of Cedar Street and Route 86, totaling 9.9 miles.

Several dozen people, including Sen. Dan Stec, with cap on left, gathered for the opening Friday near Saranac Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch

Some concerns

Many speakers alluded to the many trying circumstances that occurred leading up to the completion of this section. There were years of debate of how to best use the trail.

And while most people praised the work done so far, there have been some concerns raised during the process recently, too.

McCulley told the Explorer that paving the trail through Saranac Lake was not part of the original plan, and that other stakeholders he’s talked to couldn’t recall any discussion of it.

“Nobody knows why it was done and how it was done,” he said. “There was no public input on the paving.”

He said the dark pavement draws the sun and leads to snow melting faster than the stone dust surface used in other sections of the trail.

Operators of the Belvedere Restaurant in Saranac Lake have been troubled by a fence that was put up between the trail and their parking lot, cutting off direct access to their establishment.

Owner Chrissie Wais started a petition in late November to protest the fence. The petition has gained more than 900 signatures.

“The back of the property has had an access point to the Adirondack Rail Trail that snowmobilers, fat-bikers, walkers and other community members have been using for decades before the rail ties came out and long before we came along,” the petition states.

The DEC said it has no plans to remove the fencing and that it was installed for safety reasons because of steep slopes. The fence runs along both sides of the trail for several hundred feet.

DEC noted there are several access points to the rail trail in Saranac Lake, including access from Bloomingdale Avenue a few hundred feet from the Belvedere property.

Adirondack Rail Trail Association

One of the organizations that has played a key role in creating the rail trail is ARTA. Its members have been pushing for the trail for years.

A little over a year ago, the nonprofit hired its first executive director, Brian Woods, but he recently stepped down.

ARTA board members told the Explorer they plan to meet in December to discuss the opening and determine how to proceed with the position.