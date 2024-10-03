A closer look at black bear euthanizations in the Adirondacks

Progress made in the High Peaks, while some communities struggle with wildlife feeding problems

By Gwendolyn Craig

In Essex County’s town of Moriah one July evening, a resident called the state Department of Environmental Conservation about a neighbor feeding potato salad to black bears. The next day, the person offered the bears hamburgers, the caller reported.

Around the same time, but more than 100 miles west, campers at Nick’s Lake Campground in Old Forge were ticketed for treating black bears to vittles.

Such picnicking with wild animals can lead to tragic ends.

In 2022, the Times Union reported four bears were euthanized in Long Lake, a town whose mascot is a black bear. This summer, DEC officers put down a mother bear and her two cubs after tourists cornered them while they were foraging in downtown Old Forge.

In the past eight years, the DEC has euthanized 54 black bears in Region 5 and 6 alone, the area that encompasses the Adirondack Park, due to conflicts with humans. That does not include 22 bears put down due to serious injuries or disease like mange.

Black bear euthanizations, based on bear-human conflicts, in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 5 and 6 from 2017 to 2024. Data provided by the NYSDEC

Most of the 54 euthanized bears had broken into homes. A few others had exhibited aggressive behavior toward people or caused property damage. All but seven of the bears euthanized were in Hamilton and Herkimer counties, which contain Long Lake and Old Forge, respectively.

Once bears get used to humans’ food, it can be nearly impossible to get them to return to wild foraging, said Jim Stickles, a DEC regional wildlife biologist.

This goes for purposeful feeding, like the picnic bears in Moriah learned to expect, and incidental feeding, like the snack opportunities from unsecured garbage cans and bird feeders.

Black bear euthanizations due to bear-human conflicts by Adirondack Park county from 2017 to 2024. Data provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation

“People who purposefully feed bears and other wildlife do not realize or even believe the ramifications of their actions,” Stickles said.

“Others may know that feeding bears and other wildlife has negative consequences, but ignore these consequences due to their enjoyment of watching and interacting with animals,” he said. “These issues can be especially acute in areas like the Adirondacks, where tourists may seek out opportunities to observe bears.”

The bear deaths have generated outrage and frustration by many Adirondack Park residents, who in some cases are trying to change humans’ behavior at the local level. The town of Webb is pursuing a law against wildlife feeding, and the town of Long Lake created a bear education committee to help decrease human-bear conflicts.

“We are killing animals for nonsense,” said Lisa Bolton, a town of Webb resident at a September meeting about tougher fines and laws for illegal bear feeding. “We as a community are also responsible. Townspeople have to be on notice, too.”

Bears in the park

The DEC estimates the New York black bear population at 6,000 to 8,000, and approximately half are in the Adirondack region.

Adirondack landfills were once a main attraction for bears, and thus visitors, who would come to see the 200- to 600-pound Ursus americanus searching for food. Tourists and locals alike would set up lawn chairs around the open-air pits.

Former Gov. George Pataki, who believed trash should not be trucked into the pristine 6-million-acre park, closed all landfills there in the 1990s.

Stickles said the closures helped resolve some bear issues in the Adirondacks, but residential and commercial garbage has remained a problem.

Sometimes bear-proofing one’s garbage can be costly or time consuming, Stickles said. And locals often don’t report bear encounters right away because they have a greater tolerance level for their wild neighbors.

Before euthanasia, the DEC may use rubber buckshot on bears in an attempt to change their behavior when they begin developing a taste for human food sources. But bears that are repeat offenders deemed a hazard to public safety are shot and killed. Sometimes chemicals are used before the euthanization, to keep the bear immobile.

A black bear inspects a trash can. Photo courtesy of NYSDEC

Undoing decades of learned behavior

The bears used to finding easy meals at the former landfills took to searching for people food.

When Gary Lee, a retired forest ranger, purchased his Inlet property in 1998, he could see a bear path through the woods toward the former town dump. He was worried that the bears would mark their territory by scratching his house siding, so he built his home away from the trail.

Even though the landfill was removed, the bears found a friend in Lee’s neighbor, who was known to hand-feed the four-legged visitors from his back window. Lee said his neighbor had been ticketed multiple times and was even sent to jail.

“He kept feeding the bears no matter what they did to him,” Lee said.

The bears would come around to Lee’s house and look for similar treatment, only to find Lee’s wife shooing them out of the garage with a broom. And with Limekiln Campground not far away either, bears have gotten used to being fed by campers. It’s a hotspot where DEC records show a number of tickets made to out-of-town visitors for illegal wildlife feeding.

The problem, Lee said, is some people think the bears are tame. But when the bear approaches a person who does not want to feed it, it may bluff a charge.

“No one has been eaten by a bear yet,” Lee said. He’s heard of some getting whacked or bumped by them, especially when a bear enters a house. “Those bears actually end up getting shot,” he said.

Local action, increased penalties?

In Old Forge this summer, a female black bear and her cubs used to frequenting Nick’s Lake Campground, another site where campers have been ticketed for feeding bears, took a walk through downtown. The bears had also been spotted going through trash at various local businesses.

Some residents were mortified to watch a crowd surround the bears while taking photos and videos. After displaying aggressive behavior toward humans, the bears were euthanized by DEC officers.

The town of Webb, which includes the hamlet of Old Forge, is now proposing a local law that would include tougher fines and penalties for feeding bears and other wildlife. It wants to impose a minimum $1,000 fine for people who feed wildlife. The penalties would be greater than those in state law.

It’s unclear if the town can make such a law. The DEC said its legal team is reviewing the question of state and local jurisdiction.

Most feeding of wildlife including deer and bear is illegal. For a first-time offender, DEC environmental conservation officers usually issue a written warning. A second incident will lead to a violation, which could come with a fine of up to $250 and a penalty of up to 15 days in jail.

There have been about a dozen tickets issued in the last decade to people for feeding bears in Region 5 and 6, the Explorer learned through a Freedom of Information Law request.

To increase the state fines would take an action by the state Legislature. The DEC said New York has had a long-standing prohibition on feeding bears, but in 2010, DEC included prohibiting “incidental feeding of bears after DEC notification.” For example, if bears start coming to your bird feeder and a conservation officer asks you to take it down and you don’t, you could be ticketed.

To learn more about best practices for reducing bear-human conflicts, go to https://dec.ny.gov/nature/animals-fish-plants/black-bear/management/bearwise.

The DEC has several instances of issuing written warnings for incidental feeding of bears over the years.

In Franklin County, records show, a pig farmer reported bears breaking into the food storage shed in May 2021. When the environmental conservation officer visited the site, he noted “the farm to be a complete mess. Food and waste seemed to be everywhere.” The officer declined to issue the farm a permit to kill the bear, and instead told the farmer she needed to clean the property. He issued her a warning for incidental feeding of a bear.

In Plattsburgh in March 2021, a caller reported a bear destroying her enclosure where she had been feeding feral cats. The DEC officer told her “the feeding of cats needs to come to an end.”

Multiple Old Forge-area businesses have been told to secure their trash cans and dumpsters.

Success stories

Stickles said the best way to address encounters between humans and bears is education of the public and technical assistance. Removing food attractants helps stop bad bear behavior from starting.

This has already proven successful. In August 2005, a DEC regulation required food to be stored in bear-resistant canisters in the eastern High Peaks Wilderness. Stickles said since that regulation was passed, what used to be hundreds of annual reports of food loss has trickled to a few.

But the bears that had learned to get food from campsites in the High Peaks turned more aggressive, intimidating people “to abandon their open canisters during meal preparation,” Stickles said. The last of these notorious bears was euthanized in the summer of 2020.

Stickles said the lethal removal of a bear is always a last resort. But since that summer, “there have been no reported incidents of food loss and no bears euthanized in the eastern High Peaks Wilderness.” The DEC called it a “significant success.”

Jamie Organski contributed to this report.

Top photo: A black bear. Photo by Jeff Nadler