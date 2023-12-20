The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

The most-read Adirondack stories of 2023

By Melissa Hart

December 20, 2023

Dams and flooding, the long-awaited Adirondack Rail Trail nears completion, the discovery of a giant tree and a housing investigation. Just a few of the big Adirondack stories from the past year.

Stories big and small came out of our communities this year. Now through the end of the year, we’ll be taking a closer look at at some of the issues we dug into in 2023. We’ll get started with a look at the most-read articles from the hundreds published in our magazine and on our website:

Top 10

  1. Death of an Adirondack relic, by Tim Rowland. As Mineville’s No. 7 iron ore plant slated for demolition (pictured above), the community hopes for new use of property.
  2. Huge Eastern white pine discovered in the Adirondacks, by Chloe Bennett. A record-breaking heavyweight thrives in newly found old growth grove.
  3. Crime in the Adirondacks?, by Will Doolittle. While crime rates overall are relatively low, a few problem spots exist
  4. Flooding concerns have Adirondack towns on high alert, by Chloe Bennett and Jak Krouse. Extreme rain signals future flooding in the North Country.
  5. Exploring the depths of Lake George, By Michael Sean Gormley. Underwater expeditions offer views of mountains, caverns, boats and fish.
  6. Another Whitney property up for sale, by Gwendolyn Craig. John Hendrickson, the widower of socialite and philanthropist Marylou Whitney, is selling the couple’s former summer residence called “Camp on a Point” on Little Tupper Lake in Hamilton County.
  7. Paul Smith’s College placed on ‘heightened cash monitoring’, by James Odato. As part of oversight from accreditation commission, college is tasked with creating a teach-out plan.
  8. Golden eagles: Just passing through, by Joan Collins. While no longer nesting in the Adirondacks, these impressive raptors can be seen during migration.
  9. State admits violating ban on motorized vehicles in Adirondack wilderness, by Gwendolyn Craig. DEC agrees to improve awareness, check on improper structures.
  10. A new Adirondack growth: Whiskey fungus, by Gwendolyn Craig. As a distilling business expands, so does a black sheen on buildings in Mineville.
A view from Chimney Mountain in Indian Lake
The trailhead on private property to Chimney Mountain, a popular hike in Indian Lake, is closed. Photo by Tracy Ormsbee

The rest of the top 25 stories

