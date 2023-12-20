The most-read Adirondack stories of 2023

Dams and flooding, the long-awaited Adirondack Rail Trail nears completion, the discovery of a giant tree and a housing investigation. Just a few of the big Adirondack stories from the past year.
Stories big and small came out of our communities this year. Now through the end of the year, we’ll be taking a closer look at at some of the issues we dug into in 2023. We’ll get started with a look at the most-read articles from the hundreds published in our magazine and on our website:
Top 10
- Death of an Adirondack relic, by Tim Rowland. As Mineville’s No. 7 iron ore plant slated for demolition (pictured above), the community hopes for new use of property.
- Huge Eastern white pine discovered in the Adirondacks, by Chloe Bennett. A record-breaking heavyweight thrives in newly found old growth grove.
- Crime in the Adirondacks?, by Will Doolittle. While crime rates overall are relatively low, a few problem spots exist
- Flooding concerns have Adirondack towns on high alert, by Chloe Bennett and Jak Krouse. Extreme rain signals future flooding in the North Country.
- Exploring the depths of Lake George, By Michael Sean Gormley. Underwater expeditions offer views of mountains, caverns, boats and fish.
- Another Whitney property up for sale, by Gwendolyn Craig. John Hendrickson, the widower of socialite and philanthropist Marylou Whitney, is selling the couple’s former summer residence called “Camp on a Point” on Little Tupper Lake in Hamilton County.
- Paul Smith’s College placed on ‘heightened cash monitoring’, by James Odato. As part of oversight from accreditation commission, college is tasked with creating a teach-out plan.
- Golden eagles: Just passing through, by Joan Collins. While no longer nesting in the Adirondacks, these impressive raptors can be seen during migration.
- State admits violating ban on motorized vehicles in Adirondack wilderness, by Gwendolyn Craig. DEC agrees to improve awareness, check on improper structures.
- A new Adirondack growth: Whiskey fungus, by Gwendolyn Craig. As a distilling business expands, so does a black sheen on buildings in Mineville.
The rest of the top 25 stories
- Frontier Town: New life for Adirondack landmark, by Tim Rowland. Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together.
- Developer purchases Fort Ann Boy Scout camp for personal use, by Gwendolyn Craig. New construction proposed for the 945-acre lakeside site.
- Advocates cheer Adirondack brook’s name change, by Mike Lynch. Renaming pays homage to Black settler, lays foundation for honoring local history.
- How STRs changed the Adirondack housing landscape, by Tim Rowland. Debate around short-term rentals has divided communities around the region.
- Chimney Mountain trailhead closed to the public, by Gwendolyn Craig. Cabin owners consider a reservation system.
- Key stretch of Adirondack Rail Trail is complete, by Mike Lynch.
- 20-megawatt battery installation proposed in Raquette Lake, by Gwendolyn Craig.
- Judgment may end snowmobile trail litigation, by Gwendolyn Craig.
- In the Adirondacks, town dam owners watch and wait, by Zachary Matson
- Long Lake dam owners face costly replacement, by Gwendolyn Craig
- Lights out for birds, by Mike Lynch
- Flooding leaves behind roadways in need of repair, by Jak Krouse
- Fingerprint on ransom note led authorities to missing girl, from the Times Union
- ‘Alone’ by choice, in the Canadian wilderness, by Jak Krouse
- Santa’s Workshop: 75 years of magic, by Tom French
