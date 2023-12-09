State admits violating ban on motorized vehicles in Adirondack wilderness

DEC agrees to improve awareness, check on improper structures

By Gwendolyn Craig

The scene Bill Ingersoll stumbled across in the southern Adirondacks this summer had three things out of place. There was the remains of an illegal cabin; it was burnt down; and state Department of Environmental Conservation staff were surveying it on ATVs.

Ingersoll’s observations while hiking in the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area that day led to a rare DEC compliance agreement and a renewed look at illegal structures still standing on forest preserve lands. Ingersoll, vice-chair of Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, has been keeping track of three cabins on forest preserve that the state was required to remove years ago.

This one on Little Moose Lake appeared to have been recently torched. The fire, Ingersoll said, “demonstrates that all three are attractive nuisances. The reason why that policy exists, eventually they’re going to be problem structures, safety issues.”

The burnt remnants of a non-conforming structure in wilderness near Little Moose Lake in 2023. Photo by Bill Ingersoll

The DEC said its Bureau of Environmental Crimes is investigating “the cause and suspects involved” and declined further comment citing the open criminal investigation.

The DEC also admitted its staff violated the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan, the 6-million-acre park’s leading policy document, when they drove on motor vehicles into a wilderness area.

“DEC has taken steps to assure that future patrols will not create this kind of intrusion,” the department said.

DEC violation

Motor vehicles and biking are not allowed in wilderness areas, the most protected land designation in the park’s forest preserve. Exceptions include emergencies such as search and rescues.

The West Canada Lake Wilderness and neighboring Little Moose Wilderness are separated by a ribbon of land classified as wild forest to allow for mountain bikers to ride through.

The Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan allows for state staff to use wild forest corridors for structural improvements, research and law enforcement on motor vehicles. But there are no such exceptions in wilderness, where Ingersoll had observed tractors and ATVs parked in 2021. He was not sure who they belonged to at the time, but DEC staff later admitted they were their vehicles, Ingersoll said.

This summer when he returned to Little Moose Lake, he saw DEC uniformed staff on the ATVs.

DEC staff with ATVs observed within the West Canada Lake Wilderness, 2023. Photo by Bill Ingersoll DEC John Deere mower observed parked on the Wilson Ridge Trail near Little Moose Lake in 2021. Photo by Bill Ingersoll

Adirondack Wilderness Advocates and Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, filed a complaint with the Adirondack Park Agency, whose mission is to protect the public and private resources of the park, concerning the department’s illegal motor vehicle use. The organizations’ complaint appears to be the first test of a 20-year-old memorandum of understanding between the DEC and the APA over implementing the state land master plan.

On Nov. 14, the APA and DEC released a compliance agreement acknowledging DEC staff were in violation of the master plan when they drove motor vehicles “encroaching approximately 800 feet” into wilderness.

DEC Region 5 Director Joseph Zalewski and APA Executive Director Barbara Rice signed the agreement. It said the DEC “has taken corrective action” and planned an in-person meeting with staff to go over the master plan’s rules.

Both environmental organizations said they were satisfied with the result, though they’d like to see APA and DEC reclassify the wild forest corridor to wilderness. It “will always pose temptations to drive down it (and off it) for ‘administrative purposes,’” wrote Adirondack Wild.

A scenic view of Little Moose Lake in 2021. Photo by Bill Ingersoll

Cabins

Adirondack Wilderness Advocates also hopes the incident will encourage the state to remove a few remaining illegal cabins called “non-conforming structures.” It could also spur the DEC and APA to draft management plans for these areas that lack them.

Besides the Little Moose Lake cabin, which Ingersoll said was a former hunting camp, Ingersoll has documented another former hunting camp once owned by the Otterbrook Timber Co. in the Five Ponds Wilderness and the former Hillabrandt Rod and Gun Club cabin in the Ferris Lake Wild Forest.

The state bought the Otterbrook Tract Camp in 1989, the Little Moose Lake cabin in 1988 and the Hillabrandt cabin in 1979.

The Hillabrandt cabin appears to be in the best shape and seems to be used. Ingersoll has seen a modest supply of firewood, a well-stocked kitchen and bunk beds with sleeping bags. It’s the most habitable, aside from the “robust rodent population,” Ingersoll said. “You would think you’re trespassing on somebody’s private little getaway.”

A non-conforming structure, the Hillabrandt Rod & Gun Club cabin, is seen in the Ferris Lake Wild Forest. Photo by Bill Ingersoll The Little Moose Lake cabin, a non-conforming structure in the West Canada Lake Wilderness, is seen before it was burnt down. Photo by Bill Ingersoll The Otterbrook Tract cabin, a non-conforming structure, in the Five Ponds Wilderness. Photo by Bill Ingersoll

When the state makes new forest preserve acquisitions, it must classify the lands and develop a unit management plan. Unit management plans detail the physical and natural resources of the area, as well as any recreational or environmental projects the state hopes to do there. The plans contain schedules for removing non-conforming structures.

The West Canada Lake Wilderness and Little Moose Wilderness are two of five areas in the Adirondack Park without unit management plans. The Ferris Lake Wild Forest has a draft plan, and the Five Ponds Wilderness has a plan nearly 30 years old. The Adirondack Explorer reported on these gaps in forest preserve planning earlier this year.

The DEC had a three-year window after the lands received classifications to remove non-conforming structures using motor vehicles without violating the state land master plan. Those deadlines have since come and gone, and Ingersoll wonders how the state will now attempt to remove them.

The DEC said it is aware of the camps “and is evaluating the options for removal.”