Chimney Mountain trailhead closed to the public

1 Comment

Chimney Mountain in Indian Lake
The trailhead on private property to Chimney Mountain, a popular hike in Indian Lake, is closed. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Cabin owners consider a reservation system

By Gwendolyn Craig

Access to Chimney Mountain, a short and steep hike with an iconic rock feature in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness, became more difficult last week.

The owners of the Cabins at Chimney Mountain announced they have closed the trailhead to the public following a bout of issues from trespassers and an unleashed dog attack. The approximately 2.5-mile-round-trip hike boasts views of the central Adirondacks, and underground explorations of caves and crevices. The closure announcement came through a social media post on Facebook on Aug. 14, and owner Davanna Marks confirmed it for the Explorer on Friday.

While the trail is on public forest preserve lands in the town of Indian Lake, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said there is no known easement at the property allowing for public access of the trailhead. In the past, the public has paid a parking fee to the privately owned lodging business through an honors-system collection box. 

The DEC said hiking Chimney Mountain is still possible, “but it would require more than a mile of bushwhacking to get around the property.” The department did not provide a recommendation for how to get there. The DEC has an online map where the public can see forest preserve boundaries and find a possible entry point. The DEC said hikers should follow outdoor safety practices: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28708.html

“DEC is committed to providing public access to New York’s State lands,” the department added.

A view from Chimney Mountain in Indian Lake
The trailhead on private property to Chimney Mountain, a popular hike in Indian Lake, is closed. Photo by Tracy Ormsbee

Marks said there is a trail from Johns Pond that intersects with the Puffer Pond trail, which would eventually lead hikers to the Chimney Mountain trail. 

Marks ultimately hopes to open the parking area back to the public, possibly by spring. Marks and her husband, who live on site, are working with the town and the DEC on a solution, she said. That may be a reservation system, which Marks said would allow for more controlled access and provide some accountability. 

Marks received a mix of support and criticism following her Facebook post. She and her husband purchased the cabins in April. Some commenters said the old owners never had an issue with trailhead access. Marks said her family lives full-time at the property, and has witnessed more than the previous owners may have.

Chimney Mountain in Indian Lake
The trailhead on private property to Chimney Mountain, a popular hike in Indian Lake, is closed. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

She has seen cars traveling too fast down the road, people trespassing by their dam, in the woods, up by their house and by their cabins. People have left trash, broken bottles and cigarette butts outside. Oftentimes people don’t pay the $10 parking fee, she said. (The fee was $2 in 2003, and has gone up over the years). The last straw came when a hiker’s unleashed dog attacked a guest’s dog. 

“It has been a lot of things building up,” Marks said. 

In the meantime, Marks said, cabin guests and Indian Lake residents may continue using the trailhead. 

If the DEC were to pursue any publicly accessible trailhead, it would have to amend the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Unit Management Plan. Unit management plans are inventories of the natural and physical resources of an area, and lists of recreational and environmental protection projects. Such plans often take years to develop or amend. Hundreds of thousands of acres in the Adirondack Park are without plans. (Look for the Explorer’s story on this in the September/October issue of the magazine.)

