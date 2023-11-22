Golden eagles: Just passing through

Golden eagle. Photo by Deborah Tracy-Kral

While no longer nesting in the Adirondacks, these impressive raptors can be seen during migration

By Joan Collins

It has been over 50 years since golden eagles nested in New York. Fortunately, we can still see these magnificent raptors migrating through in early spring and fall with many overwintering downstate.

Golden eagles nested in low numbers in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine during the 20th century, but are now extirpated as breeding birds from the Northeast. Most New York nest sites were in the central Adirondacks with the last confirmed successful one in Hamilton County in 1970, and the last unsuccessful nest at the same site in 1979. Declining open space from reforestation and DDT poisoning are believed to have played a role in this loss.

The golden eagle is one of the largest predatory birds in the world and the largest in North America. They breed in Asia, Europe, Northern Africa and North America in Alaska, Canada, western United States and Mexico. Birds that nest in the northern areas are migratory, while birds in the southern range are resident.

Living up to its name, the golden eagle is a large, dark brown raptor with a lighter, golden head and undertail coverts. It takes four years to achieve adult plumage. Subadult birds are similar, but have white patches at the base of their flight feathers, and a white tail with a wide, dark band toward the tip, and a narrow white terminal edge.

Breeding occurs in a wide variety of open or semi-open habitats and typically from sea level to 12,000 feet but documented as high as 20,000 feet in the Himalayas. Nests are typically on cliffs, but also in large trees or on the ground in open areas. Nests are reused, sometimes for decades, usually for two eggs. Often, only the older chick survives.

Golden eagles can kill large mammals including bighorn sheep, mountain goats, deer, caribou, seals, coyotes and bobcats. They primarily feed on smaller animals such as rabbits, hares, squirrels, prairie dogs, pheasants, grouse, partridges, wild turkeys, cranes, herons and ospreys. Carrion is a food source, particularly in winter.

They rarely prey on domestic animals, but the belief led to decades of persecution from the late 1930s through the 1960s, with thousands killed by aerial shooting in the western United States.

The 1940 Bald Eagle Protection Act was amended in 1962 and renamed The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Golden eagles are also protected by the 1972 Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

They face many threats including energy development; collisions with cars, fences, wires and wind turbines; loss of habitat to urbanization and human population growth; poisoning from animal control or feeding on carcasses killed with lead ammunition; electrocution on wires; incidental deaths in traps set for animal control and trade; illegal shooting; and climate change effects including wildfires and droughts. California has outlawed lead ammunition and trapping, which has benefited the eagles.

Watch for migrants in March, late October and November. Unlike bald eagles that soar with wings held straight out, golden eagles fly with a dihedral (wings bent upward) similar to turkey vultures, another large dark species. Golden eagles tend to migrate north earlier than vultures in spring, and south later in the fall. I spotted three different migrants heading north on March 3, 5 and 10 on Sabattis Road in Long Lake.

In open areas, you can find them flying low and slow over the landscape as they contour hunt. In the fall, with a north wind forecast, mountain tops are a great place to spot them. The local towns’ road-killed deer drops are attractive foraging locations as they migrate. Santa Clara’s deer-drop, off Route 458, is a popular place to watch.

Common ravens’ loud calls can alert you to the presence of a golden eagle. It is their arch enemy (they predate each other’s nests) and ravens can spot one coming two miles away. It’s hard to miss the commotion.

Many still hold out hope that this species will once again nest in New York.

Joan Collins is a full-time birding guide, writer and lecturer.

