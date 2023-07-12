Road work ahead after storms

The bridge over Fishing Brook washed out between Newcomb and Long Lake. This section of road is not passable. Photo courtesy of Discover Newcomb

Some routes reopen in the Adirondacks

By Jak Krouse

With the rain subsiding and the sun reemerging, roadways are beginning to reopen across the North Country thanks to the work of highway and emergency crews. However, extreme rainfall events will continue in the future and extreme damage will follow unless action is taken, says an environmental engineering professor at Clarkson University.

“We’re seeing catastrophic flooding and we’re going to see more road failures,” said Erik Backus, civil and environmental engineering at the Potsdam school. “How to deal with that is a significant thing we need to consider going forward.”

NYSDOT drones are flying over the storm-hit areas of NYS to continue assessing the damage. These photos from Long Lake truly show the power of water and how it can destroy roads and bridges and isolate communities. @NYSDOTUtica pic.twitter.com/GfGmIhUf0f — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) July 12, 2023

In Long Lake, NY in the Adirondacks surveying some of the flood damage from last night’s violent storms. @GovKathyHochul declared a state of emergency for Hamilton County. Strong local and state coordination underway to get the roads open and the community back on its feet. pic.twitter.com/vV7UjdFAXu — Basil Seggos🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BasilSeggos) July 11, 2023

Across the Adirondacks and other parts of New York, great volumes of water blew apart culverts, fast-cutting channels stripped roads of their supporting foundation and soils under roadways liquified until the roads on top split.

These roadways are built to withstand catastrophic rain events based on historical rainfall data, but that history is changing. Now, the region needs to prioritize strengthening roadways for the new climate conditions, said Backus.

“What are the things that are at most risk of flooding? We need to have really good vulnerability assessments done. In some cases different agencies have already begun doing that,” Backus said. “Those need to be elevated to priority projects and executed.”

State Route 28N was closed in the Town of Long Lake after the heavy rains washed away roadway. Photo courtesy of Town of Long Lake

Piers, culvert headwalls and structural elements may need what seems like over-design to handle higher than expected storms, Backus said.

Backus pointed out that the extensive construction necessary to strengthen roads may conflict with the environmental mission of the Adirondack Park Agency, but the state agency has been working to find a solution.

Clarkson University Professor Erik Backus says new approaches are needed to building infrastructure given the intense storms occurring in the North Country. Photo by Steve Jacobs courtesy of Clarkson University

“There is no silver bullet in this,” Backus said. “It’s going to require weighing and measuring these different challenges against each other to do the least harm.”

His perspective arrives as many Adirondack communities are repairing extensive damages caused by the torrential rains of the past several days, which resulted in Gov. Kathy Hochul placing several counties in a state of emergency, including North Country regions. State environmental officers were checking dams and backcountry trails for any consequences in the wake of the rains, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.



Hamilton County officials said State Route 28N in the town of Long Lake continues to have all lanes closed between Long Lake and the Essex County line. But all lanes have reopened between Blue Mountain Lake and Long Lake along State Routes 30 and 28N. State Route 30 also reopened between Long Lake and the Franklin County line.

Severe flooding along the Saranac River in Saranac ruined roadways. Photo courtesy of the Town of Saranac

However, much work needs to be accomplished in the region and beyond.

Some areas report lost internet connectivity, such as Brandreth Park near Long Lake, a region hit hard with erosion from flooding.

The bridge outside the hamlet of Newcomb over Fishing Brook was damaged with a section splitting, cutting off traffic from getting to Long Lake. The situation caused the staff at Great Camp Santanoni to evacuate. They relocated to Keeseville for Wednesday and found a campsite in North Hudson after spending the day in the Newcomb town hall along with a staffer from the SUNY Environmental Sciences and Forestry Adirondack Interpretive Center, which also closed on Tuesday, said Santanoni Historic Site Manager Wilkes Jordan.

James M. Odato contributed to this report.