Heavy rain puts Adirondacks on high alert

Several feet of dirt washed out from under Pup Hill Road, off State Route 3 in Saranac, as a result of heavy rain. Photo courtesy of Town Saranac Supervisor Tim Napper

Extreme rain signals future flooding in the North Country

By Chloe Bennett and Jak Krouse

Severe storms in New York have closed roads and knocked out power in several communities. A State of Emergency was issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul yesterday for Orange and Ontario Counties as the rain has caused life-threatening flash flooding. On Monday, Hochul added Clinton, Essex, Rockland and Oswego counties to the emergency designation.

The rain is disturbing the Adirondacks and endangering motorists and some park officials are preparing for floods.

The towns of Saranac and Dannemora declared a state of emergency and experienced road closures and high water levels over the past few days. Saranac Town Supervisor Tim Napper said that the town has already suffered several hundred thousand dollars in damages and is bracing to be hit by more rain and flooding over the coming days.

Saranac River water levels rose in the Town of Saranac. Photo courtesy of Saranac Town Supervisor Tim Napper

“It’s just phenomenal how bad some of the erosion is,” Napper said. “I’m 71 years old and I’ve never seen the Saranac River run the way it is today.”

State Route 3 was shut down through Saranac Sunday evening and Pup Hill Road, recently replaced with a new blacktop, experienced erosion down to depths of 4 feet.

Dannemora Highway Superintendent Mark Siskavich has spent the last few days playing damage control.

“They’ve been long days,” Siskavich said. “Another township will come in and help us and then we’ll go help them because they’ll lose roads the next day. It’s been a never-ending cycle for the last week and a half.”

In Upper Chateaugay Lake, water levels rose about 3 feet. Spots along Boomhower Road and Sunset Road have been washed out multiple times over the last week according to Siskavich.

At least one person in New York has been killed as a result of the heavy rainfall, according to Orange County officials.

Hochul called the event “the new normal” in a tweet Monday. “We are the first generation to feel the impacts of climate change and the last generation with a shot at doing anything about it.”

What does the future of rain and flooding look like in the Northeast?

The past few decades have trended toward heavier rainfall, Arthur Degaetano, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northeast Regional Climate Center said. Predictions based on scientific data show the Northeast is expected to become wetter because of climate change. Warmer air holds more moisture and causes more rainfall. That rain is mostly coming from oceans, Degaetano said, which are also warming and making evaporation easier.

“You have more of that raw material to work with, so you get heavier rainfall,” said Degaetano, who is also a professor of atmospheric science at Cornell University.

The potential damage and overall rainfall could be comparable to Hurricanes Ida and Irene from years past, Degaetano said. But the weather systems are different because the current weather isn’t caused by a tropical storm but by an atmospheric pattern coming from the New England coast.

To prepare for extreme rain and flooding, the state suggests having disaster supplies such as flashlights, food and water on hand. The National Weather Service advises against driving or walking during severe flooding.

“While the storm has already passed through the southern part of New York, conditions remain dangerous in further north where there are ongoing extreme weather conditions,” Hochul said in a press release. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, monitor local forecasts and have an evacuation plan ready if you’re in a danger zone.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include more counties in the governor’s State of Emergency.