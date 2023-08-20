Crime in the Adirondacks?

Sarah Keyes takes a winter run on a seasonal road in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

While crime rates overall are relatively low, a few problem spots exist such as trail-head break-ins, drug-related thefts

By Will Doolittle

Sarah Keyes is often up in the middle of the night, after she gets off a nursing shift at Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake. Instead of going to bed, she goes running.

Out on the rail trail in the dark, the 38-year-old ultra-runner is occasionally startled by another person. “I think, am I safe?” she said.

Keyes spends hours alone in the woods running, but she has only felt the whisper of a threat from another person a couple of times while training, and it was far from the Adirondacks.

Once in Utah and once on the Pacific Crest Trail in Washington, she said, she crossed paths with men who tried to extend conversations to an uncomfortable point, but an easy escape was at hand—she ran.

Like others who use the Adirondack lakes and mountains for training and recreation, Keyes said she has never had anything stolen or felt threatened while out in the North Country.

Hiker John Sasso had his car window broken at the Poke-O-Moonshine trailhead in 2022. Photo by John Sasso

Trail parking break-ins

Not that it never happens. On Nov. 26, items were taken from cars in smash-and-grab thefts at the trailheads for Poke-O-Moonshine in Lewis, Baxter and Hurricane in Keene and Belfry in Moriah, police said.

“Never did I fathom this happening,” said John Sasso of Albany, who has been hiking in the area for 12 years and whose car was broken into that day at the Poke-O-Moonshine lot.

The passenger window in his car was broken and a like-new pair of trail crampons stolen, along with a pair of prescription glacier glasses, a few National Geographic illustrated trail maps and a heart rate monitor he used in gym workouts.

Insurance covered the glass but not the gear and he’s “trying to keep things in perspective,” he said, and is glad the locked glovebox containing his wallet wasn’t violated.

From now on, “even if I hike locally, that wallet’s with me,” he said.

Major Michael Blaise, of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, said four vehicles were broken into the day of Sasso’s incident. Someone made off with just a few dollars, he said. Blaise recommends locking valuables, including wallets and purses, in the trunk.

“The drug problem is definitely increasing,” Blaise said, but any crime associated with it appears to be restricted to the villages. “We’ve seen nothing like that in the woods.”

Mark Kurtz in his Saranac Lake studio, which was burglarized twice. Photo by Mike Lynch

Other thefts

In downtown Saranac Lake, photographer Mark Kurtz’s studio was burgled twice last September. A thief took $25 in cash the first time before Kurtz installed a dead bolt on his door. Yet someone got in anyway and stole $10,000 in camera equipment and other possessions.

A check that was stolen was later found in the basement of a local home, where someone had been living while the owner was away, he said.

New York state’s Department of Criminal Justice Services compiles rates for “index crimes”—murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

In 2021, Franklin County’s rate of index crimes was near the middle for the state—37th out of New York’s 62 counties.

Essex and Hamilton counties reported lower rates—Essex was 55th and Hamilton 57th.

Drug activity

Local police chiefs say Adirondack villages have also not been spared the suffering and death from methamphetamine and fentanyl that have plagued rural areas nationwide.

“The drug problem in Tupper Lake has gotten significantly worse,” said Eric Proulx, who has served as a local police officer for 27 years —10 as the village’s chief. “The whole park is plagued by drug abuse. A few years ago, it was heroin. Now it’s meth.”

The drug is being imported to the region, he said. “We don’t have a meth lab problem. We have a meth use problem.”

Proulx links substance abuse to crimes such as larcenies.

The Tupper Lake shoplifting caseload has risen, he said, 500%.

Police staffing struggles

Despite these troubles, the Tupper Lake department recently had to eliminate its night patrols—calls from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. are now answered by the State Police—because of a shortage of officers. Proulx and Lake Placid Chief Charles Dobson echoed the complaints of peers around the state that recent reform of bail and arraignment laws, which required judges to release most suspects, has frustrated police.

Defendants are being arrested and released multiple times, Proulx said, and failing to show up for court dates. Officers are spending hours driving defendants to the closest public defender, in Malone, for arraignment, only to have them released without bail.

Dobson, who was an officer in Saranac Lake before joining Lake Placid’s department, added: “We’ve been put in a position where we arrest someone who is a danger to someone else, and we have to release them.”

Like other small-town police chiefs, Dobson struggles to keep a full staff, he said, frequently losing officers to the more generous salaries and benefits of the State Police.

“I’m down almost a third of where I want to be,” he said. His force consists of 11 full-time and two part-time officers.