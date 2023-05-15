Paul Smith’s College tasked with creating closing plan

A snowy November day at Paul Smith’s College. Photo by Mike Lynch

College administration: ‘Teach-out plan’ requirement stems from prior cyberattack

By James M. Odato

The accreditation commission for Paul Smith’s College is asking the Adirondack school to submit a plan to relocate students should it cease programs or operations.

Instead of approving the financially struggling college’s request to be acquired by The Fedcap Group, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education took the unusual step of calling for the college’s “teach-out plan.”

Such a plan is necessary should an accredited institution of higher education close or discontinue programs, but the college administration said the plan was deemed necessary because the school experienced a cyberattack.

Teach-out plans include a written contract with another institution to provide “an opportunity for the students of the closed school to complete their program, regardless of their academic progress at the time of closure,” according to the Code of Federal Regulations.

The Middle States commission asked Paul Smith’s on April 26 to submit plans under terms of the code, according to documents from the commission. The commission seeks the material by May 22, the day after the four-year college’s commencement.



The administration did not respond to inquiries about the Middle States notices until Paul Smith’s Chief of Staff Nicole Feml emailed after this story was published online that the college “is not closing, has no plans to close, and is working in partnership with Fedcap to plan for the years ahead.”

“As a result of a recent cyberattack, federal regulations require us to develop a ‘teach-out’ plan as merely a precautionary measure,” she said. “The teach-out plan has no relevance or relationship to our financial planning, enrollment targets or partnership with Fedcap.”

She noted that the state has authorized programming for the coming semester but did not get into the details of the cyberattack or other issues raised by Middle States.

The commission’s notice arrived after the Middle States informed Paul Smith’s that its petition to be acquired by Fedcap, identified as a “complex substantive change request,” remained incomplete despite earlier calls for completion. Now, the commission expects the college to start the review process over.

The college’s approval request “was materially incomplete because the written evidence of required approvals was not submitted within the one-year maximum time limit for the Commission’s review.” The deadline was March 11. A new request is due Aug. 1 with proof of approvals, the commission said.

The approvals needed likely refer to the authorizations the college has sought from the State Education Department for its novel combination with an acquirer that isn’t an accredited college.

Lawyers from the SED and from the state Office of Attorney General have consulted on the Paul Smith’s application, according to state documents made available from a public records request.

Matters including a potential charter amendment have been discussed, according to the records provided by the state to the Adirondack Explorer under the Freedom of Information Law.

The college has been seeking approval for more than a year of its plan for Fedcap to become the sole member of a corporation that would control the school save for an independent board of trustees.

Fedcap, based in New York City, runs training programs aimed at preparing people for the workforce. It has wanted to be associated with a college to enhance offerings of its many affiliated nonprofits engaged in job and skills training.

In a brief conversation, Fedcap President Christine McMahon told the Explorer last week that her group remains interested in acquiring Paul Smith’s. “We’re highly, highly, highly motivated and believe in Paul Smith’s College,” she said.

She said higher education is a pathway to economic well-being. “We’re heavily motivated to continue to advance access to higher education for a broader range of people,” she said. “Higher education is certainly facing particular headwinds.”





As schools compete for students, small private colleges have struggled, causing restructuring and closings.

For instance, Cazenovia College ends operations in June, resulting in 552 layoffs, according to state records. It developed teach-out agreements for its undergraduates with several colleges, including SUNY schools, but not with Paul Smith’s, according to Middle States commission records.

Earlier this month, Daniel Kelting, Paul Smith’s interim president, informed faculty that layoffs may be necessary. The college’s student population fell below 600, he revealed, hundreds short of its one-time capacity.

State education officials have received letters of support of the Fedcap acquisition from the leaders representing Paul Smith’s alumni, students, staff and faculty as well as from Assemblyman Matt Simpson of Horicon and Joe Martens, of Lake Placid, the chairman of the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

The two men chose similar words, sometimes using the exact same sentences.

“At a time when many small private colleges are shuttering, this partnership will ensure Paul Smith’s sustainability for years to come,” Martens wrote.

Martens, and Simpson, whose son graduated from Paul Smith’s in 2019, both noted that the school generates $67 million in annual regional economic activity and provides important environmental education.

“Our community simply cannot afford to lose Paul Smith’s College,” Simpson wrote. He said no one asked him to write. Like Martens’ letter, Simpson’s was addressed to the college board of trustees, whose leaders have declined interview requests.