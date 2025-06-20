Celebrating solstice in the Adirondacks

Kick off the official start of summer with a variety of outdoor activities

By Brenne Sheehan

The summer solstice on Friday marks the longest day of the year— and where better to spend it than the Adirondacks? From outdoor adventures to community socials, see how you can maximize the long days ahead and make the most of this weekend in the Adirondack Park:

Start your day with a sunrise hike

Read reporter Mike Lynch’s piece on making the most of your early morning in the park. With 150+ overlook trails and scenic views throughout the park, you could tackle a hike like Mount Jo or even take a simple drive up Whiteface Mountain.

Read our hiking articles here.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Cyclists on the Adirondack Rail Trail Photo by Doug Haney

Attend a community event

Whether you’re interested in tasting some artisan whiskey or want to do your part to help the Adirondack Park, organizations are hosting a range of community events this solstice weekend at little or no cost.

Check out these Saturday events:

Adirondack Rail Trail Community Day — Saranac Lake

The rail trail is looking for volunteers to help with various service projects throughout the day. And a community block party celebration starts at 4 p.m. The event also includes a scavenger hunt, which you can register for here.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run and Festival — Wilmington

These 9:30am 5K and 10K races conclude with a whiskey tasting festival in Wilmington’s Preston Field. Register for the race here, all proceeds benefit the Wilmington Historical Society.

Indian Lake Monarch Festival — Indian Lake

This family-friendly festival honors all things about this migratory insect. A butterfly release, live music, arts and crafts and other activities can be anticipated at the Indian Lake Welcome center!

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

First ever Warrensburg Riverfest — Warrensburg

Support the Morgan Duke Conservation Society with a day of cleanup, live music and craft vendors at the Adirondack Adventure Center. Participate in a cornhole tournament for a cash prize, and ride on RevRail bikes (which are free to residents of Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Stony Creek and Thurman.)

Real Time Revolution at Fort Ticonderoga — Ticonderoga

What’s a better way to celebrate the United States’s upcoming 250th than a live reenactment? This performance of Benedict Arnold’s resignation from Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see for Adirondack history buffs. Buy tickets here.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Have a VIC-nic

Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center is the perfect day trip destination for some low-key time in nature. Explore the campus’s many trails, wildflowers, local art gallery, or even stop at a picnic table to take in the ambiance. The center is free to visit.

Go yard sale-ing

It’s that time of year again! Score some frugal finds and local goodies at a house in your area. It won’t be hard to come across some folding tables in someone’s front yard, but if you want a destination, check out the town-wide yard sales in Moriah and Willsboro.

End your day with a sunset paddle

The possibilities are endless when it comes to a relaxing flatwater paddle in the park. Check out our former editor’s paddling guide to plan a quick trip to watch the sun set at 8:44 p.m. (if the weather cooperates), or join Speculator SUP at Piseco Lake at 6 p.m. for a sunset paddle.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the solstice as Saturday.

Photo at top: Shane Kenyon walks on the summit of Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain in the eastern Adirondacks at sunrise. photo by Mike Lynch