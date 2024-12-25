Adirondack Rail Trail took off in 2024

Big Tupper, search and rescue missions and dozens of outings led the year’s recreation coverage

By Mike Lynch

The Adirondack Rail Trail got off to a slow start after officially opening in December 2023 due to a warm winter, but things really picked up in 2024.

Cyclists, walkers, and even birders had plenty of opportunities to enjoy the segment between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake in the summer, as the route drew steady crowds.

Then in August, the state unveiled the section between Saranac Lake and Floodwood Road near Lake Clear, which also opened up connected routes.

Phase 3 to Tupper Lake is expected to be finished in 2025, completing the 34-mile trail.

Big Tupper returns?

While the rail trail is being celebrated after many years of work, Tupper Lake is hoping that one of its prime recreation assets will return in the coming years.

The former Big Tupper ski area has been shuttered for years, and its owners have faced financial troubles, but it may have new hope. In November, a pair of entrepreneurs from New Jersey bought the mountain and surrounding property at a foreclosure auction.

Big Tupper on Mount Morris in Tupper Lake. Photo by Rick Godin

Concrete plans for the mountain have not been revealed, but the new owners have mentioned restoring the ski operations on a limited basis. More details will likely come in the upcoming months.

Search and rescue missions

The year was also a busy one for forest rangers. Not everyone’s excursion turned out as well, and rangers were routinely called in during emergencies.

They assisted an ice climber after a serious accident early in the year in Keene and spent more than a week in the woods looking for a missing hiker on remote Allen Mountain in Newcomb. Unfortunately, that mission didn’t result in the Canadian man being found.

Rocky Peak Right as colors begin to turn in the fall. Photo by Tim Rowland

Explorer adventures

Explorer writers took time to detail a multitude of existing trip opportunities throughout the park. We paddled the Boquet River in the spring with Colin Powers and documented the fun others are having as well, such as the Ladies of the Lake.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Tim Rowland continued to hit the woods for his hiking trips, visiting Buck Mountains around the park and plenty of off-the-beaten path destinations that can be found in his Explore More column. When he wasn’t adventuring, he was reporting on issues, including hiker conflicts in Keene. Another regular contributor Tom French also did his share of adventuring.

Phil Brown, who has been writing about skiing for decades, captured the story of two brothers who skied all the High Peaks in the Catskills and Adirondacks.

Photo at top: The Adirondack Rail Trail has drawn a steady stream of users since opening up to the public. Here cyclists and walkers use the section near Fowler’s Crossing in Saranac Lake, which has parking lots and is a popular starting point. Photo by Mike Lynch