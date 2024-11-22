Reviving Big Tupper: New Jersey entrepreneurs explore options

Sale approved by Franklin County legislators

By James M. Odato

The former alpine center known as Big Tupper is about to become taxable real estate again as the Franklin County Legislature on Thursday accepted the $650,000 bid from this month’s foreclosure auction.

The winning bidders, Martin Schapira and business partner Josh Parnes, both of New Jersey, intend to complete the deal within 30 days and begin plans for reopening the Mount Morris acreage for public recreation. They are mulling several options for the roughly 445-acre site, including back-country skiing combined with at least one reopened lift.

“I’m happy. It’s finally moving on and let’s see what comes of it,” said Nedd Sparks, the county legislator from Tupper Lake. “I think everybody’s happy.” The board unanimously approved the Big Tupper bid as well as other high bids for three adjacent parcels, two of which also went to Schapira and Parnes, owners of a home and property on County Line Island in Tupper Lake.

Big Tupper on Mount Morris in Tupper Lake. Photo by Rick Godin

Schapira said he and Parnes are researching trail options on Big Tupper, the downhill center that closed years ago. “I would like to put together a well-done backcountry skiing system,” Schapira said.

He said he has been gathering input from some of the “best backcountry skiers in the Adirondack Park” to figure out a system that combines lifts and backcountry skiing.

He said he might be able to use service trails for backcountry skiing in a network that offers “really special” views of the lake.

County and town of Tupper Lake representatives say they are open to joining as partners in developing the mountain for public use, but await details of a plan.

“As long as there’s a good idea and there’s momentum behind it, good things happen,” said Jeremy Evans, chief executive officer of the Franklin County Industrial Development Agency.

Schapira and Parnes and their families spend several months a year in Tupper Lake. Schapira, who designs aquatic features and landscapes, describes he and Parnes as entrepreneurs interested in preserving natural beauty.

Although the Big Tupper property is authorized for numerous residential development, Schapira said he embraces a “less is more” philosophy.

The mountain and adjoining property that was sold separately at auction were parts of what was to be a massive residential project called the Adirondack Club and Resort.

The ACR plan died from weak financing and heavy debt, but some of it could be realized should another 5,800 acres of the site be freed from litigation and acquired by a finalist on the Big Tupper property, Stanley Rumbough. Rumbough has been investing in the Tupper Lake area in recent years and holds the mortgage on the former Oval Wood Dish acreage.

Photo at top: Josh Parnes, left, and Martin Schapira purchased the land that was once Big Tupper ski center in Tupper Lake (in background). Photo courtesy of Martin Schapira