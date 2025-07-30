Billy Jones announces resignation from 115th district seat

North Country lawmaker to step down after 9 years in office

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced he will be resigning from his position representing the North Country’s 115th District after nine years of service.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the residents of the North Country and the 115th District,” Jones said in a statement. The assemblyman cited his desire to spend more time with his daughter and family as the primary reason for his departure.

During his tenure, Jones highlighted his work securing tens of millions of dollars for the region to support veterans, workforce development, economic initiatives, agriculture, businesses, schools, and families. He emphasized that constituent services and addressing local issues remained his top priority throughout his time in office.

“I am humbled by all the support I have received over the years, and I can’t thank everyone enough for the kindness they’ve shown me and my daughter,” Jones said. “Thank you for the opportunity to represent you for the past nine years, it has been my greatest privilege.”

Jones indicated that his official resignation will be submitted in the coming days. The announcement marks the end of nearly a decade of representation for the North Country district, which includes parts of Franklin, St. Lawrence, and Clinton counties.

Photo at top: Assemblyman Billy Jones, Senator Dan Stec, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson join Dan Kelting, executive director of the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI), to celebrate AWI’s recent NYS Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program certification. Photo courtesy of Paul Smith’s College.