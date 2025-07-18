Summer smallmouth bass fishing in the Adirondacks: A fly angler’s guide to hot weather success

Why summer bass fishing beats trout fishing in the Adirondacks

By Geoff Schaake

If there is a more iconic Adirondack experience for a fly fisherman than finding a blue line on the map, hiking in and seeing if it contains brook trout, I haven’t come across one. This spring was especially generous with plenty of water and cool temperatures that kept the trout looking up.

But that’s all over now. The arrival of summer has sent temperatures into the danger zone for trout. Trout have trouble in waters warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit as it holds less oxygen, and the stress of fighting and being released can kill. Other stresses include weakened immune systems making them more vulnerable to diseases or parasites, not to mention becoming less active and limiting feeding to conserve energy.

Smallmouth bass: The perfect summer alternative

The good news is that summer in the Adirondacks is prime time for smallmouth bass. Smallmouth or “smallies” can tolerate the warmer water in both lakes and rivers we experience this time of year and continue to feed when the waters warm outside of the range safe for trout. Smallmouth are known for explosive surface takes, making for exciting fishing opportunities, especially in the morning or evening when the water is less rippled by wind. There is no better way to beat the heat than by standing in a flowing river casting flies at smallies.

Smallmouth thrive in a wide range of river and lake conditions, making them a great sport for however you like to fish. Canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards are great for the lakes, and for those of us who like to wade, river and air temperatures are ideal for wet wading.

Smallmouth bass spend the first few years of their lives stalking the shallow currents in search of prey. Larger bass will move to the shallows in low light conditions to feed, spending most of their time in deeper water. Look for current breaks, large rocks, and eddies. Bass will key in on these areas as trout do, ambushing prey as it drifts or swims by. A bonus is that pound for pound, smallmouth bass fight as hard as any other freshwater fish, and they tend to jump.

Flies for smallmouth bass include woolly buggers, clouser minnows, poppers and crawfish patterns. Photo by Geoff Schaake

Top Adirondack smallmouth bass fishing destinations

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website, notable smallmouth bass fisheries in the park include Lake George, Lake Champlain, Paradox Lake, Schroon Lake and the Saranac Lakes Chain. Rivers like the Hudson, Raquette and the Grasse all hold impressive smallmouth bass populations. Other notable waters are the Oswegatchie River, Forked Lake, Cranberry Lake, and Meacham Lake. Chances are there are smallmouth bass close by.

Fly fishing gear and tackle for Adirondack smallmouth bass

In terms of tackle for smallmouth bass, the good news is you probably already have it. Most smallmouth bass fishing can be done with heavier trout gear like 5- to 7-weight fly rods, a floating line and a typical 9-foot leader in 2 or 3x size (8 or 10-lb. tippet). Flies can be as basic or as sophisticated as you like, but black, brown or olive Woolly Buggers, Clouser Minnows in olive over white and poppers (I like white) are a must. Most of your other trout nymphs, streamers and even dry flies work as well. Crawfish imitations are also a staple, especially midday when the fishing is more likely to be sub-surface.

Techniques for successful smallmouth bass fly fishing

Cast poppers and other surface flies at all likely areas. Look for weed beds, rock piles and drop-offs in lakes and the pockets, slicks and runs in the rivers. The most important concern is the way the fly behaves. Crawfish and other prey dart away from danger, then pause as if they are trying to vanish. Cast poppers and other surface flies at all likely areas. Look for weed beds, rock piles and drop-offs in lakes and the pockets, slicks and runs in the rivers. The most important concern is the way the fly behaves. Crawfish and other prey dart away from danger, then pause as if they are trying to vanish. So, let’s give the trout a break this summer and ensure they will be there waiting for us in the fall when the temperatures moderate.

Top: Smallmouth bass from Rollins Pond campgrounds. Photo by Geoff Schaake