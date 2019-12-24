2019 Adirondack stories of the year

“Crowding.” “Day use.” “Overuse.” “Traffic management.”

Whatever you want to call it — even if you just call it a lot of people enjoying nature — the effort to understand and plan for the rising number of people driving to and hiking in the High Peaks dominated discussions among Adirondack Park advocates, municipal officials and resource managers in 2019.

Other familiar topics also loomed large in park politics, including the Adirondack Park Agency’s leadership, progress on designating rail trails, new ideas for reducing road salt pollution, and financial woes concerning a controversial Tupper Lake resort development.

Some new controversies also erupted, such as what to do with park trail plans after a court ruling limiting tree cutting.

Here are the Adirondack Explorer’s Top 10 topics of 2019:

1. High Peaks use

New York State convened a series of “stakeholder” meetings to vet ideas, from new parking restrictions to hiker permits. Gov. Andrew Cuomo ultimately appointed an advisory committee now tasked with developing a comprehensive management strategy. Stay tuned. This one is likely to make our 2020 list as well.

2. Adirondack Club and Resort

The long-planned and delayed Tupper Lake housing and resort development struggled through 2019 with building debts and doubts, until an investor who had bought the mortgage foreclosed at year’s end and — possibly — breathed new life into it.

3. Adirondack Park Agency

An acting chairwoman quit, and the Senate refused to confirm a partial board slate nominated by the governor, all of which raised questions about the agency’s leadership and independence.

4. Tree Cutting

Who knew the dictionary could cause so much confusion in Adirondack land management? A court ruling about the definition of “timber” halted work on a snowmobile trail and has left other projects in limbo.

5. Road salt

The Adirondack Watershed Institute kept documenting the pollution problem surrounding state roads in the park, and state legislators took notice.

6. Climate change.

Albany enacted an ambitious agenda to fight climate change, but the effects of warming continued to become clearer on the land and in the water.

7. Invasive species

New Yorkers pressed for more action against aquatic invaders in the park, and got one measure of relief with the closing of a loophole on two Lake George boat launches.

8. Rail trails

It’s been a long time coming, but late in the year the state announced it could begin work on a Tupper Lake-Lake Placid trail by summer. Then the idea of another, from Saratoga to Newcomb, started to take shape.

9. An ADK stalwart retires

He’s been the face and voice of the Adirondack Mountain Club for three decades. Now Neil Woodworth passes the director’s job to another attorney.

10. Snowmobile struggles

Nothing gets people excited quite like a snowmobile in the wild — but not in the same way for everyone. Motorized trail travel continued to divide Adirondackers in 2019.