The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate
Subscribe

Support to View

Providing vital news and information for the Adirondacks. Be part of our reader-supported journalism.

Housing

Affordable housing opportunity: 16 townhomes hit Lake Placid market

Next phase of Homestead's Fawn Valley project moving forward after 10 month delay

Outdoor Recreation

After delayed start, John Dillon Park to reopen June 14

Paul Smith's College and International Paper have come to terms to open the unique facility.

Wildlife

New York passes bill to boost wildlife crossings, road safety

Law directs agencies to create list of priority projects that aim to reduce accidents and foster animal connectivity

Hiking

Unraveling the secrets of Buck Mountain

Unexpected twists and views of more mountains to climb on future trips to this North Hudson spot

Communities

In Tupper Lake, a fight around 5,800 acres

Franklin County moves to take control of Big Tupper

History & Culture

Preserving the past, building the future: Whiteface Memorial Highway’s renovation

A look inside the Whiteface Memorial Highway renovation. Iconic road, castle and other structures are in the midst of restoration efforts.

North Country Public Radio
Paul Smiths

Hiking

Hiking the Hewett Eddy Loop: A journey along the Boreas

Thrill and tranquility exist in harmony along the Boreas River

Hiking

The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks

Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here's a list to get you started and track your progress.

MORE LATEST NEWS

Adirondack Explorer reports on the intersections between the natural world and the built environment, through the lens of the unique 6-million acre Adirondack Park in Northern New York State. Topics include: environment, communities, recreation.

Adirondack climate voices graphic
jobs graphic

Become an Adirondack Explorer

Join us as we explore the Adirondacks. Be part of a community of people who help power this reporting.

Make a donation

GET OUTSIDE

Hiking

The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks

Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here's a list to get you started and track your progress.

Climate

Whiteface Mountain makes plans for snowmaking reservoir

CEO Ashley Walden spearheads multi-year effort to combat snow shortages

Outdoor Recreation

Reservations canceled at campground for people with disabilities

Paul Smith's College seeks a long-term contract to operate the campground.

History & Culture

Million Dollar Dam: A historic Adirondack tale of engineering, ambition

Explore the remnants of William Miner's Million Dollar Dam, an engineering feat of the early 20th century, nestled in the Adirondacks' glacial landscape.