Support to View

Providing vital news and information for the Adirondacks. Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Affordable housing opportunity: 16 townhomes hit Lake Placid market
Next phase of Homestead's Fawn Valley project moving forward after 10 month delay
After delayed start, John Dillon Park to reopen June 14
Paul Smith's College and International Paper have come to terms to open the unique facility.
New York passes bill to boost wildlife crossings, road safety
Law directs agencies to create list of priority projects that aim to reduce accidents and foster animal connectivity
Unraveling the secrets of Buck Mountain
Unexpected twists and views of more mountains to climb on future trips to this North Hudson spot
In Tupper Lake, a fight around 5,800 acres
Franklin County moves to take control of Big Tupper
Preserving the past, building the future: Whiteface Memorial Highway’s renovation
A look inside the Whiteface Memorial Highway renovation. Iconic road, castle and other structures are in the midst of restoration efforts.
Hiking the Hewett Eddy Loop: A journey along the Boreas
Thrill and tranquility exist in harmony along the Boreas River
The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks
Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here's a list to get you started and track your progress.
A family’s fight for their daughter raises awareness about tick-borne illnesses
Saranac toddler grapples with ongoing issues from Powassan virus
MORE LATEST NEWS
Adirondack Explorer reports on the intersections between the natural world and the built environment, through the lens of the unique 6-million acre Adirondack Park in Northern New York State. Topics include: environment, communities, recreation.
Become an Adirondack Explorer
Join us as we explore the Adirondacks. Be part of a community of people who help power this reporting.
GET OUTSIDE
The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks
Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here's a list to get you started and track your progress.
Whiteface Mountain makes plans for snowmaking reservoir
CEO Ashley Walden spearheads multi-year effort to combat snow shortages
Reservations canceled at campground for people with disabilities
Paul Smith's College seeks a long-term contract to operate the campground.
Million Dollar Dam: A historic Adirondack tale of engineering, ambition
Explore the remnants of William Miner's Million Dollar Dam, an engineering feat of the early 20th century, nestled in the Adirondacks' glacial landscape.