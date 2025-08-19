Fish Creek Pond campground reservations delayed: Bookings on hold until December

Popular Adirondack campground’s 331 sites being renumbered before 2026 bookings

By Rick Karlin

Those hoping to visit one of the Adirondacks’ most popular campgrounds next summer will likely have to wait until December to make reservations due to an upcoming “renumbering” project to ensure campsites are in logical, numeric order.

Once this summer’s camping season ends on Oct. 12, workers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation will renumber several sites at Fish Creek Pond campground, which means reservations will be delayed.

With 331 campsites around a series of scenic ponds, Fish Creek Pond is one of the most popular campgrounds in the Adirondacks.

“They open at 9 a.m. and by 9:01 they are gone,” longtime camper Kathryn Andrews said of how quickly reserved sites are snapped up via the state’s reservation system, operated by ReserveAmerica.

Most sites are reserved in the fall prior to the summer that people want to visit.

Andrews, 67, from Averill Park, says she and her extended family have spent two weeks at Fish Creek Pond every summer for decades.

“My grandparents went there,” she said.

She questioned why they are renumbering the sites, saying, “If something isn’t broken, why fix it?”

Concerns from camping enthusiasts

“It’s a big issue for some people,” said Dave McGrath, who operates a website, CampADK.com, which is a comprehensive, granular guide to campgrounds in the Adirondacks, complete with thousands of photos of the individual sites.

“People are used to certain site numbers and they know those sites,” he said, echoing concerns he has seen on Facebook discussion pages about how the change may confuse longtime visitors.

McGrath did add that the state DEC generally offers information tables which translate the old site numbers to new numbers when changes take place.

“Campers know these sites by heart,” added Ned Gellner, of Halfmoon, who has been going to Fish Creek Pond with his wife Gayle for two decades.

Gayle Gellner also wondered how the reservations will work with the deadline being pushed back. Normally, people reserve their spots nine months in advance. So a July visit would be reserved in October and a June visit would be reserved in September.

But with reservations for Fish Creek Pond being pushed forward to December, it’s unclear how that will work.

DEC explains the changes

DEC says there are just a few campsites numbered out of sequence at Fish Creek Pond, but they believe it is worth fixing.

“The renumbering will correct the non-sequential campsite numbers in the facility and will make navigating the campground easier for visitors,” DEC officials said in a news release issued in July.

“Camping reservations for the 2026 season will be on hold until approximately December to allow the renumbering to be completed. Once complete, the public will be given advance notification (including a go-live date), and inventory will become available for reservations.”

Additionally, DEC will be designating family sites that can accommodate additional numbers of people at a given site as well as more vehicles.

Andrews noted that it can be difficult for families to get adjacent sites and they have often gotten campsites that are separated by 10 or more spots.

Use of the campsites, which cost $22 per night excluding additional reservation fees, really took off after Sept. 11, 2001, said Andrews. The popularity of the Adirondacks in general got an added boost after the COVID pandemic.

Photo at top: Fish Creek Campground and Rollins Pond Campground share the same entrance road. Rollins Pond users must go through Fish Creek campground to get to their sites. Photo by Mike Lynch