Man found unresponsive at Marcy Dam later dies

Rangers respond to two deaths this past week

This week’s actions from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers:

Drowning in Saranac Lake

Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County: On Aug. 22 at 6:10 p.m., a caller reported that a boater had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat in Lower Saranac Lake near Eagle Island and hadn’t been seen since. Six Forest Rangers, four Environmental Conservation Police Officers, a New York State Police (NYSP) dive team, and Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake fire departments joined the search effort. At 12:30 a.m., searchers cleared for the night. The following morning, the NYSP dive team started using sonar. Eight Forest Rangers continued searching the shore and patrolling in boats to assist the NYSP dive team. On Aug. 24 at 11:02 a.m., NYSP divers located the 76-year-old deceased. The subject was turned over to the Franklin County Coroner.

Injury on Echo Cliff trail

Town of Arietta, Hamilton County: On Aug. 23 at 5:54 p.m., Forest Rangers O’Connell and Thompson responded to a call for a hiker who had fallen on the Echo Cliff trail near Panther Mountain. Speculator EMS was already with the 60-year-old from East Aurora. Rangers helped EMS carry the subject approximately one-half mile out to the trailhead. EMS then transported the subject to the hospital.

Ankle injury on Algonquin

Town of North Elba, Essex County: On Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., Forest Ranger Sabo responded to a call for a hiker who had rolled their ankle on Algonquin Mountain near the Wright junction. At 7:10 p.m., Ranger Sabo reached the 29-year-old and their hiking partner approximately 200 yards above McIntyre Falls and splinted the hiker’s ankle before heading to another call. Forest Ranger Lieutenant DiCintio met the subjects on the trail and escorted them back to the Heart Lake campsite. Resources were clear at 2:15 a.m.

Man dies at Marcy Dam

Town of North Elba, Essex County: On Aug. 23 at 9:13 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Essex County reporting an unresponsive subject at Marcy Dam. Forest Ranger Foutch spoke to the caller and instructed them to obtain an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the Outpost and follow the instructions while additional Rangers responded and transported Lake Placid EMS to Marcy Dam via UTV. The 69-year-old from Wappingers Falls was pronounced dead at the scene. New York State Police are investigating.

Becoming a Forest Ranger

Those interested in future opportunities to become a Forest Ranger are encouraged to apply by Sept. 17 to take the next Civil Service exam scheduled this fall. The exam is a multiple-choice test. All candidates who are qualified to take the entry-level law enforcement exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks prior to the date of the written test with additional details. Visit the Civil Service website to learn more.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster