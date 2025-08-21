Campfires spark more Adirondack wildfires, overnight search finds missing hiker in Sawtooth range

New York state Forest Rangers responded to multiple wilderness rescues and wildfire incidents across the Adirondacks in mid-August, from overnight searches to heat-related emergencies and campfire blazes.

Marble Mountain rescue

On August 12 at 9:27 p.m., Forest Rangers H. and R. Praczkajlo responded to a call for an overheated and exhausted hiker on Marble Mountain in the Town of Wilmington, Essex County. Rangers reached the 27-year-old from Avon at 11 p.m. and assisted them down the mountain safely.

Overnight search in Sawtooth range

Essex County Rangers conducted an extensive overnight search operation after Ray Brook Dispatch received a call at 5 p.m. on August 13 about an overdue 72-year-old hiker in the Sawtooth Mountain range in North Elba. The hiker’s spouse had reported them missing. Rangers searched through the night, locating the Connecticut resident at 2 a.m. and reuniting them with family at the Seward trailhead by 4:28 a.m.

Dehydration rescues on popular trails

Two separate dehydration-related rescues occurred on August 13 in the Town of Keene, Essex County:

At 3:15 p.m., a 41-year-old hiker from Massena called for help after taking an unexpected route from Cascade trailhead to Marcy Field over Blueberry Mountain. The hiker was out of water and experiencing cramping. Forest Ranger H. Praczkajlo located and rehydrated the subject at 4:55 p.m., helping them back to the Blueberry trail and reaching their vehicle by 7 p.m.

Later that evening at 10:50 p.m., Rangers responded to another call involving a 36-year-old hiker from Webster who was frantic, out of water, and had a dying phone. Despite their car being parked at Round Pond trailhead, GPS coordinates showed them on the Bouquet Forks trail. Forest Ranger Lewis reached the hiker at 12:20 a.m., provided rehydration, and assisted them down to reunite with their friend.

Long Lake fire on Deerland Road. Photo courtesy of DEC

Campfire-related wildfires in Hamilton County

Forest Rangers also responded to two separate wildland fires in Hamilton County’s Long Lake area, both caused by unattended campfires.

On August 15 at 6:52 p.m., Forest Ranger Miller discovered a wildland fire on Big Island in Raquette Lake. The 0.1-acre fire, caused by an abandoned campfire, was brought under control by 11 p.m.Two days later on August 17 at 4 p.m., Ranger Miller responded to another brush fire on Deerland Road that had spread from a campfire into the surrounding woods. The Long Lake Fire Department had the fire under control upon arrival, with the ranger assisting to manage hot spots and ensure complete extinguishment.

Lost hikers found on Azure Mountain

On August 16 at 10:30 p.m. in Franklin County, Forest Ranger Rooney assisted a hiking group of three (ages 37, 15, and 10) who had become lost off-trail on Azure Mountain in Waverly. The ranger located them at 11:50 p.m. and guided them back to the trailhead. Despite being lost, the group was well-prepared with water, headlamps, and extra clothing.

Hiker injured in cliff fall

In Essex County’s Ticonderoga on August 18, a 21-year-old hiker from Rocky Point suffered multiple lacerations after falling 20-30 feet down a slope near Rock Pond by Putnam Pond. Forest Ranger Quinn reached the hiker at 5:50 p.m., assessed for injuries, and assisted them out before transporting them by boat to meet family at Putnam Boat Launch.

Safety Reminder

The Department of Environmental Conservation emphasizes the importance of proper preparation for hiking, especially during summer heat. Rangers encourage hikers to bring plenty of food and water for their hike in case conditions last longer than expected, as adequate preparation can help prevent cramping and dehydration. The campfire incidents underscore DEC’s reminder that campers should never leave campfires unattended and must ensure fires are completely cold to the touch before leaving them.

Photo at top: Big Island fire in Raquette Lake. Photo courtesy of DEC