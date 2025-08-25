The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate
A rally for Ukraine on Saranac Lake

search and rescue

76-year-old man drowns in Saranac Lake

By Adirondack Explorer

August 25, 2025

Explore More: saranac lake

New York State Police on Sunday located the body of a 76-year-old man who was reported drowning in Saranac Lake last week.

The incident was called in around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21. The. report was John D. Cogar of Saranac Lake, jumped into the lake just north of Eagle Island, but did not resurface.

According to reporting in the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Cogar was remembered for being a longtime veterinarian, activist and bobsledder.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT), along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and local fire and rescue teams, conducted an active search for Cogar in the water.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.


Members of the URT located Cogar deceased in the water, with no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled, but the time has yet to be determined.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police reports. Photo at top courtesy of Nancie Battaglia

john cogar photo
John Cogar of Saranac Lake was a longtime veterinarian in the area. Photo taken in 1987 by Nancie Battaglia.

Share this article

More to Explore

Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities.

View all articles by this author

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *