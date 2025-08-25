76-year-old man drowns in Saranac Lake

New York State Police on Sunday located the body of a 76-year-old man who was reported drowning in Saranac Lake last week.

The incident was called in around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21. The. report was John D. Cogar of Saranac Lake, jumped into the lake just north of Eagle Island, but did not resurface.

According to reporting in the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Cogar was remembered for being a longtime veterinarian, activist and bobsledder.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT), along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and local fire and rescue teams, conducted an active search for Cogar in the water.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Members of the URT located Cogar deceased in the water, with no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled, but the time has yet to be determined.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police reports. Photo at top courtesy of Nancie Battaglia