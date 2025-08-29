That Adirondack feel: Charlie Johns Store stays open through thick and thin

Small town general store in Speculator serves a community hub

By Holly Riddle

In Speculator, Charlie Johns Store is a multigenerational business that spreads the family feel out into the community.

“Family-owned businesses are the fabric of the community,” said owner Jonathan Lane. “It’s not like I’m a big corporate store that brings in managers from far-reaching places. Everyone knows us, for the most part, and we know all our customers. I think that creates a warm element in a small community like this.”

“I guess all of the businesses in town are privately owned, not big corporations,” he added. “In fact, I can’t think of any, in this area at least, that are chains, which is great. To me, that is part of the Adirondack feel.”

Inside Charlie Johns Store, a general store in Speculator owned and operated by the Lane family. Photo by Nancie Battaglia

Founded by its namesake in 1939, Jonathan’s father Dean purchased the business in the early 1970s. Jonathan began working in the store during his teen years. After going away for college, Jonathan eventually moved back to the area, started dating his wife, Lynn, and made the decision to stay in Speculator, raise a family and take over Charlie Johns Store from his father. His daughters, Morgan and Bentley, now work there, too.

In addition to Charlie Johns, the Lane family also owns the Speculator Department Store and various rental properties throughout the area. Unlike many similar businesses throughout the Adirondacks that shutter during slow tourism periods, Charlie Johns and the department store are very nearly always open, with Jonathan inheriting a philosophy of consistent reliability from his father.

“We are [open] rain or shine. We don’t close when there’s bad weather. People like that. People lean on us for that. They know that we’re going to be here except for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. They know we’re going to be open and we have set hours and that never, ever varies,” said Lynn.

This practice had led to long-standing relationships with the store’s clientele. As the only grocery store in town, the Lanes know that the community relies on Charlie Johns Store, but it’s not just the ease of buying groceries (as well as the vast array of other items the store offers) without a long trek to a neighboring town that matters. The people of Speculator have also come to find human connection within the business.

“As cashiers, you see the same people at the same times every single day at the store. Maybe it’s three times a day, but they’re there at the same time,” said Lynn. “Their excursion for the day might be going to Charlie Johns. That’s what they do to get out of the house. I think that’s why [the store] does so well in this community. People need it as a place to go, genuinely.”

Jonathan likewise noted, “The post office is in the adjacent building, so people come in the morning, go to their post office box, get their mail. The bank is also right there, so they go to the bank if they need to, and then they stop into the store, have a cup of coffee and talk to people. It’s a social element that the community has here, [since we’re] open all the time.”

For Charlie Johns’ longevity, at the end of the day, Jonathan recognizes that he and his family are fortunate.

“It’s a tough business environment in the Adirondacks,” he said. “It’s lucky that we have this business that’s been sustainable for so many years in this small town.”