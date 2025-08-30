How the school is fighting a housing crisis in Lake George

The tourist town of Lake George has seen its student population halved since 1980, from 1,191 students to 595 in 2024. With a Zillow median home price of $521,870, Lake George Central School District Superintendent John Luthringer has seen firsthand how the high cost of living has limited the ability to attract young families.

“The biggest issue for Lake George is affordable housing. We do not have a vast array or a surplus of affordable housing for people to move into,” Luthringer said. “People are staying in their homes longer, mainly because of the housing market, but also because Lake George is a desirable place to live.”

That’s why Luthringer is pushing hard for affordable housing in the village. A proposed 400-unit apartment complex on a 30-acre site off I-87 has sparked strong interest from the district, which sees it as a way to attract students and staff and boost enrollment. It’s not every day you see a school speak up at town zoning meetings, but if it helps the community center the district works hard to protect—Luthringer is willing to.

“It can be hard for districts to put themselves out there,” Luthringer said. “We can’t please everyone, and some community members aren’t going to love this idea. But we have to say what’s best for our kids in our community and our students, in our school, by advocating.”

— By Brenne Sheehan

This originally ran in the Sept/Oct 2025 issue of Adirondack Explorer, as part of a story about declining school enrollment. Sign up to start your subscription with the next issue.

Photo at top courtesy of John Luthringer