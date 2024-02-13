The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate
Subscribe

Adirondackers

Veteran climber dies at beloved Crane Mountain

By James Odato

February 13, 2024

Jay Harrison known for his guiding and services

By James M. Odato

Well-regarded ice climber Jay W. Harrison of Thurman, dubbed the “mayor of Crane Mountain,” died earlier this month in the area of the Warren County peak, which he conquered numerous times.

State Police said Harrison died Feb. 4, at about 4:10 p.m.  He was featured in the Explorer for his climbing adventures.

State Police of Queensbury reported they responded to an area off Sky Hi Road in Thurman for the report of an unresponsive person.

They found Harrison, 63, about a mile from a trailhead, in the area of Crane Mountain.  The investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing but no suspicious circumstances have been identified.

Jay Harrison pauses for a photo while climbing Willie’s Danish Prince in 2011. Explorer file photo by Thomas Lane

The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported Harrison was stricken with cardiac arrest during a climb on Crane. 

Rangers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office handled the matter and DEC said the crew “navigated the steep and technical terrain.”

A family spokesman said the DEC’s description of the cause of death comports with the family’s information.

Moving to the Adirondacks in 1993, near Crane Mountain, his obituary says, he became an outdoor guide on whitewater and climbing trips. “Crane Mountain became a focal passion that encompassed hiking, climbing, camping, and even spelunking with others, so much so that Jay was dubbed ‘The Mayor” of Crane,'” the obituary says.

He and his wife raised three children and he served in roles with youth at the Thurman Baptist Church and local schools.

Cover photo: Jay Harrison belays a client at the Jammer Wall on Crane Mountain in 2017. Photo by Phil Brown

Latest articles

James Odato

In a career rooted in watchdog reporting, Explorer editor James M. Odato has been cited as one of New York’s top journalists covering state government, gambling, and abuse and waste of public money. He has written thousands of articles, his byline has appeared in numerous national publications and his investigative stories have spurred reforms. As a staff reporter for five daily newspapers, including the Albany Times Union and Buffalo News, Odato has received more than 30 awards from the Associated Press, New York Publishers Association, the New York Legislative Correspondents Association and other media organizations. In 2007, Investigative Reporters and Editors recognized his reporting with the Freedom of Information Award Medal. In October 2021, the University of Massachusetts Press released his book, This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation.

View all articles by this author

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *