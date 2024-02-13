Veteran climber dies at beloved Crane Mountain

Jay Harrison known for his guiding and services

By James M. Odato

Well-regarded ice climber Jay W. Harrison of Thurman, dubbed the “mayor of Crane Mountain,” died earlier this month in the area of the Warren County peak, which he conquered numerous times.

State Police said Harrison died Feb. 4, at about 4:10 p.m. He was featured in the Explorer for his climbing adventures.

State Police of Queensbury reported they responded to an area off Sky Hi Road in Thurman for the report of an unresponsive person.

They found Harrison, 63, about a mile from a trailhead, in the area of Crane Mountain. The investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing but no suspicious circumstances have been identified.

Jay Harrison pauses for a photo while climbing Willie’s Danish Prince in 2011. Explorer file photo by Thomas Lane

The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported Harrison was stricken with cardiac arrest during a climb on Crane.

Rangers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office handled the matter and DEC said the crew “navigated the steep and technical terrain.”

A family spokesman said the DEC’s description of the cause of death comports with the family’s information.

Moving to the Adirondacks in 1993, near Crane Mountain, his obituary says, he became an outdoor guide on whitewater and climbing trips. “Crane Mountain became a focal passion that encompassed hiking, climbing, camping, and even spelunking with others, so much so that Jay was dubbed ‘The Mayor” of Crane,'” the obituary says.

He and his wife raised three children and he served in roles with youth at the Thurman Baptist Church and local schools.

Cover photo: Jay Harrison belays a client at the Jammer Wall on Crane Mountain in 2017. Photo by Phil Brown

