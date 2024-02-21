Second ice climber rescued at Pitchoff 

The man fell about 30 feet, rangers say

State forest rangers rescued an ice climber on Tuesday at a popular ice-climbing location on Pitchoff Mountain. It’s the second rescue in that general area in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the 73-year-old climber injured his pelvis and leg after falling about 30 feet, though the severity of the injury was undetermined at the rescue.

The rescue call was made at 1:20 p.m. and rangers turned the patient over to emergency services at 3:40 p.m. Robbi Mecus, a forest ranger on the scene said she and other responders used snowmobiles to access the patient from Jackrabbit Trail to the north side of the mountain, which has steep, icy terrain.

The man, who traveled to the Adirondacks from Massachusetts, sat for about an hour before the rangers got to the scene, she said. After stabilizing the man’s injuries, the rangers got the man down the hillside and used a snowmobile to relocate him.

DEC Forest Rangers move an ice climber rescued from the North Face of Pitchoff off the Jackrabbit Trail to a snowmobile for transport to a waiting ambulance at the end of Old Mountain Road in Lake Placid. Photos by Eric Teed

Rangers have responded to three ice-climbing accidents and recoveries so far this season, which is more than in the past five years.

Rescues and recoveries since 2019, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation:

2024: 3

2023: 2

2022: 1

2021: 0

2020: 0

2019: 2

Mecus said she didn’t have any different advice for ice climbing this winter compared to others, but cautioned climbers against over-extending themselves.

“The backcountry is not the place to sort of push the grade and push your abilities,” she said. “You stay within your abilities and just climb safely.”

