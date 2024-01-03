Latest news

Adirondack history, told through signs
Historic markers tell tales of past forest fires, turnpikes, homesteads and taverns
What’s on the legislative agenda?
State legislators will return to Albany on Jan. 3 with a slate of Adirondack Park-related initiatives jockeying for attention and funds.
Saratoga County adds piece to corridor
The 202-acre Graphite Range Community Forest opened to the public earlier this month
2023 Explored: Adirondack Park Agency
The APA made news for many of its policy decisions, court cases, as well as its plans for $29 million in state funds for a new headquarters.
2023 Explored: Energy in the Adirondacks
A battery energy storage system is on pause after backlash
2023 Explored: Outdoor Recreation
Our recreation coverage in 2023 ranged from Tim Rowland’s first-person hiking adventures to management decisions about forest preserve lands.
FEMA updates Clinton County flood maps
Other Adirondack counties to follow
2023 Explored: Adirondack leaders come and go
Many leaders of Adirondack groups left their posts in 2023, leading to some new hires.
2023 Explored: Road Salt
Will a new roadmap to reduce salt use make a difference?
2023 Explored: Milfoil battle
Chemical herbicide offers hope, and fear, in fight against invasive water plant
Silver bells on Silver Lake Mountain
What better way to celebrate the holidays than a short, crisp hike?
2023 Explored: Dam Safety
Explorer investigation spotlights safety needs of Adirondack structures
Adirondack senator to deploy to Kuwait
State Sen. Mark Walczyk, whose district includes part of the Adirondack Park, will deploy to Kuwait for nine months beginning the end of January.
2023 Explored: Wildlife
Stories about moose, wolves, and birds highlighted the 2023 coverage of wildlife.
DEC withholds trash subsidies
The DEC is withholding almost $1 million designated in the state budget for Hamilton and Essex counties’ solid waste expenses.
State releases initial findings from battery fire safety group
Gov. Kathy Hochul released initial findings of a state battery fire safety working group, with recommendations to come in 2024.
2023 Explored: Carbon credits
In 2023, the Adirondack Explorer found that more than 450,000 acres of private property in the park were used for the practice.
Lack of white stuff is ‘snow problem’ for Adirondacks
When facing warmer temps, tourism leaders switch gears on winter events, attractions
2023 Explored: Protected lands
There were a number of sales, easements and land management projects across the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park.