The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Latest news

Communities

Adirondack history, told through signs

Historic markers tell tales of past forest fires, turnpikes, homesteads and taverns

Communities

What’s on the legislative agenda?

State legislators will return to Albany on Jan. 3 with a slate of Adirondack Park-related initiatives jockeying for attention and funds.

Communities

2023 Explored: Looking ahead

12 things we'll be looking at in 2024

Land use

Saratoga County adds piece to corridor

The 202-acre Graphite Range Community Forest opened to the public earlier this month

Government

2023 Explored: Adirondack Park Agency 

The APA made news for many of its policy decisions, court cases, as well as its plans for $29 million in state funds for a new headquarters. 

Clean energy

2023 Explored: Energy in the Adirondacks

A battery energy storage system is on pause after backlash

Outdoor Recreation

2023 Explored: Outdoor Recreation

Our recreation coverage in 2023 ranged from Tim Rowland’s first-person hiking adventures to management decisions about forest preserve lands.

Adirondackers

2023 Explored: Adirondack leaders come and go 

Many leaders of Adirondack groups left their posts in 2023, leading to some new hires.

Communities

2023 Explored: Road Salt

Will a new roadmap to reduce salt use make a difference?

Communities

2023 Explored: Milfoil battle

Chemical herbicide offers hope, and fear, in fight against invasive water plant

Hiking

Silver bells on Silver Lake Mountain

What better way to celebrate the holidays than a short, crisp hike?

Communities

2023 Explored: Dam Safety

Explorer investigation spotlights safety needs of Adirondack structures

Adirondackers

Adirondack senator to deploy to Kuwait

State Sen. Mark Walczyk, whose district includes part of the Adirondack Park, will deploy to Kuwait for nine months beginning the end of January.

Wildlife

2023 Explored: Wildlife

Stories about moose, wolves, and birds highlighted the 2023 coverage of wildlife.

Government

DEC withholds trash subsidies

The DEC is withholding almost $1 million designated in the state budget for Hamilton and Essex counties’ solid waste expenses.

Clean energy

State releases initial findings from battery fire safety group

Gov. Kathy Hochul released initial findings of a state battery fire safety working group, with recommendations to come in 2024.

Climate

2023 Explored: Carbon credits

In 2023, the Adirondack Explorer found that more than 450,000 acres of private property in the park were used for the practice. 

Climate

Lack of white stuff is ‘snow problem’ for Adirondacks

When facing warmer temps, tourism leaders switch gears on winter events, attractions

Land use

2023 Explored: Protected lands

There were a number of sales, easements and land management projects across the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park.